NeoGames to Participate at the Jefferies Sports Betting & iGaming Summit

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, announced today that Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Jefferies Sports Betting & iGaming Summit on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



Access to a live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at ir.neogames.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames’ full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames’ pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the Company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

ir@neogames.com

Media Relations:

pr@neogames.com