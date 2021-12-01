Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Iowa

SEATTLE, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeowners of America (HOA), a property and casualty insurance provider and subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch” or “the Company") (NASDAQ: PRCH), announced the launch of service in Iowa.



Porch, a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, continues to drive the national expansion of HOA’s competitively priced homeowners insurance products since the company was acquired in April 2021. Iowa marks HOA’s 12th state of operation, advancing the active scaling of the Porch presence in the insurance industry. HOA’s sustained growth and comprehensive home insurance offerings provide increased reach for Porch’s InsurTech business.

“The introduction of HOA’s presence in Iowa reinforces our commitment to drive value for homeowners insurance services nationwide,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Porch founder, chairman, and CEO. “With each expansion, we continue to leverage Porch’s unique early access to homebuyers to further serve HOA agents and customers as a partner of the home.”

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 20,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, title companies, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

Porch Press Contact:

Catherine Adcock

Gateway Group

(949) 574-3860

PR@porch.com