RANE and Nasdaq Governance Solutions to Host Virtual Cyber Summit for Business Leaders

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) and Nasdaq Governance Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc., are pleased to host a virtual summit on December 8, 2021, entitled Rebooting Your Board’s Cyber Survival Skills.



This virtual summit is designed for board directors, corporate leaders, risk professionals, and decision-makers who are looking to extract best-practice insights and wisdom on one of the most critical business issues of our time: cybersecurity.

The range, sophistication, and sheer number of cyberattacks have increased dramatically in the past 24 months. In fact, the NSA warns that the U.S. will face ransomware threats every day for the next several years, from both nation-state actors and cybercriminals.

“When it comes to cyberattacks, for companies the question is no longer ‘what if?’ but ‘when’? That’s the scale of the threat we’re dealing with,” says RANE Founder and Summit host, David Lawrence. “In this summit, we will share what every board member should know about the current risk environment, what risks are on the horizon, and what enterprises can do to lower their probability of being a target and ensure the resiliency of their organizations.”

The lineup of speakers includes an opening keynote interview on Cybersecurity and Board Responsibility with Jay Clayton, Former Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and a closing keynote interview addressing Cyberwarfare: Nation-state Actors and the Threat to Critical Infrastructure with Jeh Johnson, Former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security.

Other sessions focus on managing cyber compliance, responding to a cyberattack, aligning the board and cyber leadership, and incorporating cyber intelligence into the board. For more information about the summit and to reserve your space, please visit https://rane-nasdaq-virtual-summit-2021.webflow.io/

About RANE

RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) is a network-based risk intelligence company. We connect risk and security professionals to critical insights and expertise, enabling them to more efficiently address their most pressing challenges and drive better risk management outcomes. RANE members receive exclusive access to community-driven risk intelligence and a range of support services and risk management programs. RANE’s community includes over one million members, 400 leading corporations and institutions, and 10,000 network expert firms.

