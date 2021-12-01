Freshworks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, today announced that Tyler Sloat, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in the following events:



Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 9:40 a.m. Pacific Time (12:40 p.m. Eastern Time)

on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 9:40 a.m. Pacific Time (12:40 p.m. Eastern Time) 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

An audio webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com .

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For more information visit www.freshworks.com.

