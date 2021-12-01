Worldwide Freeze Dried Fruits and Vegetables Industry to 2026 - Rapidly Increasing Demand for Ready-to-Eat Food and Beverages is Driving Growth

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Freeze Dried Fruits And Vegetables Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global freeze-dried fruits and vegetable market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.60%, during the forecast period (2021 - 2026).

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in disruptions of global supply chain and had seen customers increasingly shift to the ambient sector. The lengthy shelf life of items in this category appeals to consumers since it allows them to fill up their pantries. As a result, the global freeze-dried food fruit market has experienced a sharp increase, particularly over the prime buying months. Food supply chains have demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of stresses caused by COVID-19 pandemic. The effect on the agricultural sectors including fresh fruits and vegetables followed by its intermediate product such as freeze-dried fruits and vegetables is marginal, across the globe. In fact, owing to the increased demand for ready-to-eat convenience products among consumers (stemmed from restrictions on going out during lockdowns), benefitted industries such as Breakfast Cereal, Soups and Snacks, etc., further uplifting market studied.

However, over the medium term, expanding the food-processing sector and the huge demand for ready-to-eat or convenience food products, among consumers, have considerably increased in recent years, owing to the busy work lifestyle and increased number of the working population. This, in turn, has led to an increase in the demand for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables to be used in snacks, soups, dressings, and bakery and confectionery products.

Furthermore, emerging economies are likely to become the future hotspots for freeze-dried food products, especially regions in the Asia-Pacific and South America. However, freeze-dried products are expensive to produce and, therefore, more expensive to buy, which is expected to hamper the growth of the freeze-dried food market.

Key Market Trends

Rapidly Increasing Demand for Ready-to-Eat Food and Beverages

Freeze-dried fruits are gaining traction among the consumers, owing to the numerous advantages that they offer, as compared to fresh produce. The increasing supply of seasonal fruits throughout the year, within the food industry, acts as a major driving factor in the market. Moreover, rising awareness about convenience, nutritional profiles, and the taste of freeze-dried fruits, amidst the growing trend of clean eating, among the Europeans, have also fueled the segmental sales in the region.

Companies, such as Chaucer Foods Ltd, Aum Fresh, and European Freeze Dry, are marketing different varieties of freeze-dried fruits, such as bananas, blueberries, cherries, grapes, mangoes, and a combination of fruits in grab-n-go or convenient snack sizes, depending on the portability requirements of the consumers.

North America is a Dominant Market for the Freeze Dried Fruits and Vegetables

The increasing demand for foods, which require minimum preparation, has also influenced the freeze-dried fruits and vegetable market in North America since it can be easily incorporated into them. The United States is the largest market for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables in the region, serving as a prominent hub for major players to strengthen their foothold.

One of the major manufacturers and suppliers of freeze-dried ingredients, Chaucer Group, has even expanded its production facility in Oregon, United States, during the review period. In addition, the company purchased a 65% controlling stake in Crunchies Food Company, which is a leading freeze-dried healthy snacks specialist company in the United States.

