Boréas and Cirque Launch First Piezo Haptic Trackpad Module for Windows 11 PC Laptops and Notebooks

BROMONT, Québec and SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boréas Technologies, a pioneer in ultra-low-power high definition (HD) piezo haptic semiconductors, and Cirque Corporation, a global leader in touch-interface technologies, today unveiled GlideSense™ with Boréas’ Piezo Haptic Trackpad technology, the first trackpad module that helps PC manufacturers meet rising demand for richer, more responsive tactile experiences in trackpads that are slim, light and cost-efficient.



Featuring Boréas’ Piezo Haptic Trackpad technology—which was recently named a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree—GlideSense is also the first trackpad module to take advantage of Microsoft’s operating systems-level support for haptic trackpads in Windows 11 machines. PC notebook and laptop manufacturers can now easily access the many benefits of piezoelectric haptic architectures—which include miniature size, light weight, ultra-low power, and customizable feature sets—in their Windows 11 notebooks and laptops.

“Microsoft’s move to support haptic trackpads in Windows 11 reflects a growing shift away from older mechanical-touch trackpads toward newer, thinner haptic-touch trackpads that offer users more satisfying sensory experiences in PC notebooks and laptops,” said Simon Chaput, founder and CEO, Boréas. “In addition to supporting the user-adjustable click-force sensing built into Windows 11, Boréas piezo haptics offers so much more—making PC trackpads competitive with Apple’s Force Touch trackpads for the first time.”

In addition to contributing its high-definition piezo haptic driver chip, the BOS1901, to the new module, Boréas also designed the module’s entire haptic layer to improve performance and manufacturability.

“GlideSense with Boréas’ Piezo Haptic Trackpad technology gives PC manufacturers the best of both worlds,” said Brian Monson, president, Cirque. “Combining Boréas’ HD piezo haptic driver architecture with Cirque’s proven high-volume manufacturing capability, the new module pairs innovation with quality and reliability, to enable the most compelling touch experiences for users of premium and mid-range PC laptops and notebooks. In partnership with Boréas, we look forward to raising the bar on the user experience with PC trackpads.”

About the Module

GlideSense with Boréas’ Piezo Haptic Trackpad technology integrates four layers: glass, a touch printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), a piezo haptic layer, and a bracket, facilitating easy assembly in PC hardware.

As the core technology in the module, Boréas’ BOS1901 enables:

Industry’s thinnest form factor —makes possible trackpads as slim as 2.3 mm

—makes possible trackpads as slim as 2.3 mm Larger trackpads —facilitates the design of larger trackpads without requiring additional piezo actuators (unlike competitive platforms), saving bill of materials and board space

—facilitates the design of larger trackpads without requiring additional piezo actuators (unlike competitive platforms), saving bill of materials and board space Customizable touch experience —allows manufacturers to achieve “the perfect click” as it supports force-variation and a range of different haptic sensations, through a variety of off-the-shelf piezo actuators

—allows manufacturers to achieve “the perfect click” as it supports force-variation and a range of different haptic sensations, through a variety of off-the-shelf piezo actuators Available in mass quantity —benefits from an established supply chain that can produce 20 million units annually

—benefits from an established supply chain that can produce 20 million units annually Power efficiency—offers up to 10x greater power efficiency than other piezo drivers, promoting longer battery life



For More Information

GlideSense with Boréas’ Piezo Haptic Trackpad technology is available today to PC laptop and notebook manufacturers worldwide. For more information, download the whitepaper, How To Build the Perfect Piezo Haptic Trackpad for Windows 11, or contact Boréas by email: sales@borea.ca, stay in touch on LinkedIn and YouTube, or visit: https://www.boreas.ca

About Cirque

Cirque Corporation is one of the original inventors of capacitive touch technology and continues to push the innovation envelope for new input methods in markets such as notebook computers, virtual reality, and secure payment. For more information on Cirque, visit https://www.cirque.com.

Cirque is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alps Alpine, a world leading electro-mechanical components supplier. To learn more about the wide range of solutions offered by Alps Alpine, visit https://www.alpsalpine.com.

About Boréas Technologies

Named a top semiconductor company to watch in the EE Times Silicon 100, Boréas Technologies Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company commercializing product-differentiating piezo IC platforms in consumer and industrial markets. With origins in research conducted at Harvard University, Boréas was founded in 2016 in Bromont, Québec. Its proprietary CapDrive™ technology platform—on which the company’s ICs are based—is ideal for resource-constrained devices such as PC trackpads, smartwatches and fitness trackers, smartphones and gaming phones, game controllers, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The Boréas logo is a registered trademark, and CapDrive is a trademark, of Boréas Technologies Inc. Cirque, GlidePoint, GlideSense and all associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Cirque Corporation. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

