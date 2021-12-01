ACCUSTEM SCIENCES LIMITED (‘ACCUSTEM UK’) and ACCUSTEM SCIENCES INC (‘ACCUSTEM US’): Recommended corporate reorganisation by means of a Scheme of Arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006

SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT EFFECTIVE

LONDON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACCUSTEM UK is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement dated 30 November 2021 that the Court has sanctioned the Scheme, the Scheme Court Order has now been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and, accordingly, the recommended corporate reorganisation has now become effective in accordance with its terms.

Scheme Shareholders are entitled to receive 1 Share in Accustem US for every 20 Scheme Shares held.

Full details of the acquisition are set out in the Scheme Document published on 2 November 2021. Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document.

For further information please contact:

Accustem Sciences Limited

Gabriele Cerrone +44 (0)20 7495 2379