Medigus Filed a $3 Million Buyback Program

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, today announced it had filed a motion seeking a court approval for a capital reduction of up to $3 million for the Company's buyback program, increasing the contemplated program from $2 million to $3 million.

Contingent upon court’s approval the buyback program will initiate during the first quarter of 2022.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) is a technology company focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce and electric vehicle markets. Medigus' affiliations in the medical solutions arena include ownership in Polyzion Ltd. and ownership in industry 4.0 company, ScoutCam Inc. The Company’s affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., Jeffs' Brands Ltd. and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics Ltd. and Revoltz Ltd. are also part of the Company’s portfolio of technology solution providers. To learn more about Medigus’ advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/ .

