Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market – Analysis By Drug Type, Treatment, Diagnosis, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19

Furthermore, some evidence suggests that people who smoke are at an increased risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis.



DMARDs segment is expected to hold a significant share in the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market on the back of the increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis incidences across the globe, the launch of the therapeutic agents, and the favourable reimbursement policies for the high-cost treatment products. These are the major factors propelling the growth of the market.



Americas region dominated the global Rheumatoid Arthritis market and led the industry in 2020 owing to the presence of a large patient base and availability of well-developed infrastructure, rising awareness regarding disease treatment, growing geriatric population, and high adoption of biopharmaceuticals for treatment.



There is also an increase in funds provided to academic research institutions and individual researchers that is expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, various initiatives by international bodies, such as WHO and NIH for the prevention and treatment of chronic disorders, such as cardiovascular diseases, Rheumatoid Arthritis and cancer are anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Rheumatoid Arthritis market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market By Drug Type – NSAID(non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), DMARDs (Disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug), Corticosteroids, Others



• The report analyses the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market by Treatment – Tendon Repair, Joint Fusion, Joint Replacement, Others.



• The report analyses the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market By Diagnosis – CRP (Creative Protein Test), ESR (Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate), Others.



• The Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).



• Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Drug Type, by Treatment, By Diagnosis.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Merck KGaA, Sanofi, Eli Lilly Company, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Mayor Squibb, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Cipla, Pfizer, Galapagos NV, Gilead Sciences.



