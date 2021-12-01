New York, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Process Control Market – Analysis By Process Type, Application, By Region, By Country : Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187378/?utm_source=GNW

The main challenge posed to the industry is the introduction of multi-layer wiring and planarization process in the manufacturing of wafer fab equipment devices which existing inspection systems are incapable to detect. The growing demand for IoT devices will offer immense growth opportunities.



Based on process type, the market is segmented into Inspection and Defect Review, Metrology and Other Process Control. The Inspection and Defect Review segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as inspection is about finding the locations of potential defects and is the largest process, representing approximately 50% of the Process Control market.



The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Process Control Market. The Asia Pacific continues to dominate the outsourced aspects of wafer fab equipment production. Nearly 80 per cent of wafer fab equipment foundries and assembly and test operations are concentrated in Asia. Factors such as higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and others in the Asia Pacific will significantly drive microcontroller manufacturing demand which in turn drives the demand for wafer fab equipment. Further, growing advances in wafer fab equipment manufacturing will facilitate the Process Control market growth in the Asia Pacific over the forecast period.



By 2026, the wafer fab equipment industry will experience significant benefits from the ongoing development and innovation in connectivity, communications, the automotive industry, and data centres. In addition, the increase in the consumption of electronic components used in the navigation of automobiles, safety, and infotainment further contributes to the growth of the wafer fab equipment sector and process control market.



• The report presents the analysis of the Process Control Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Process Control Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Process Control Market by Process Type (Inspection & Defect Review, Metrology, Other Process Control).



• The report analyses the Process Control Market by Application (Wafers, Photomasks Others)



• The Global Process Control Market has been analysed by Countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Process Type, by Application.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include – Applied Materials, KLA Corporations, Lasertec Corporation, ASML Holdings, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Nova Measuring Instruments, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Lam Research Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., Ichor Systems, Carl Zeiss, Onto Innovations.



