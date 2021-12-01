Blue Star Foods Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Miami, Florida, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., (Nasdaq: BSFC) (“Blue Star” or “BSFC”), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) seafood company, announced that John Keeler, CEO is scheduled to participate in the following December investor conferences:



Sidoti December 2021 Virtual Micro Cap Conference – December 8-9, 2021 – Presentation on December 8th at 11:30 a.m. ET. For more information or to register for the conference, please visit https://www.sidoti.com/events/virtual-microcap-conference-2-ee38l-rnn4l-ekfh9-22kls



The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference – December 8-9, 2021 – Presentation on December 8th at 4:20 p.m. ET. For more information or to register for the conference, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/december-2021-global/



About Blue Star Foods Corp.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: www.bluestarfoods.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Contacts

Brett Maas of Hayden IR

Email: brett@haydenir.com

Office: (646) 536-7331