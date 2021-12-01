Lantheus Appoints Vivian Yao as Chief Human Resources Officer

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions, announced the appointment of Vivian Yao to its Executive Team as Lantheus’ Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Yao will report directly to Lantheus’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Mary Anne Heino. In this role, Ms. Yao will oversee all aspects of Lantheus’ employee and workplace experience, including ensuring best-in-class talent processes, people operations, total rewards, organization effectiveness and next-generation HR capability.



“We are very excited to have Vivian join our team as we continue to grow our Company,” said Mary Anne Heino, President and CEO of Lantheus. “At Lantheus, we know our greatest asset is our employees and the flexibility of the current environment gives us an opportunity to reimagine what we can achieve together. With Vivian’s strong expertise in developing and promoting a culture of innovation across several complex global businesses, I am confident in her ability to lead us in living our values and motivating our employees to strive to be their best, so that we can continue to exceed expectations for customers and patients alike.”

“It is a privilege to join Lantheus, an organization that has taken on the important purpose to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions,” said Ms. Yao. “I look forward to working alongside Lantheus’ management team and our employees to develop and execute an effective, long-term foundation to attract new talent and support the continued growth and development of our people.”

Ms. Yao has more than 25 years of experience in Human Resources. Most recently Ms. Yao was the Vice President of Human Resources at Jabil’s EMS Division, where she was accountable for more than 100,000 employees globally. Prior to Jabil, she held Human Resource executive roles of increasing responsibility at Johnson & Johnson for Ethicon, Global Surgery, Global Medical Devices and One J&J China over the course of five years. In addition, Ms. Yao spent 11 years at General Electric in various global Human Resources roles of increasing accountabilities. She has a BA in International Business from China Foreign Affairs College and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB and an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find Fight and Follow® serious medical conditions. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; PYLARIFY®, a PSMA PET imaging agent for the detection of suspected recurrent or metastatic prostate cancer; TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA® for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR® for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as build, can, confident, continue, develop, execute, grow, look forward, will and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

Contacts:

Mark Kinarney

Senior Director, Investor Relations

978-671-8842

ir@lantheus.com

Melissa Downs

Director, Corporate Communications

646-975-2533

media@lantheus.com

Social Networks:

Website: https://www.lantheus.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lantheus/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/734c73ba-5852-4ca4-b364-3a38d2b908fd