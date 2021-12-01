Victory Square Portfolio Company, Next Decentrum Launches Crypto Pharaohs, an Iconic NFT Collection

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation technology companies in key sectors including: Web 3, Gaming, the Creator Economy, NFTs and the Metaverse, is pleased to announce that portfolio company, Next Decentrum has launched Crypto Pharaohs, an iconic collection of digital collectibles (NFTs) inspired by the culture and heritage of ancient Egypt.



Generative NFT collections like Crypto Punks and Bored Ape Yacht Club have been at the forefront of an explosive growth of the NFT market. According to Rarity.Tools, which is tracking the sales of 550 generative NFT projects, the all-time sales volume of these NFT projects is over $10.6 billion.

Crypto Pharaohs was born out of a love for Egyptian culture and fascination with its ancient civilization. A limited NFT collection of 7006 cryptographically unique majestic collectibles, programmatically brought to life, endowed with power and magic.

“We are thrilled to launch an NFT collection that brings together great storytelling and stunning visuals to pay tribute to the most remarkable and awe inspiring civilization to ever exist,” said Hussein Hallak, Founder & CEO of Next Decentrum. “Crypto Pharaohs is part of our digital content strategy to extend the utility and experience of our NFT platform to a wider audience.”

The collection was developed with the help of the leadership team at DAF, a pioneering digital solutions fintech company revolutionizing the Egyptian healthcare sector. Teams for both companies are planning and working on several projects drawing inspiration from the rich Egyptian art and culture scene.

“We are excited to work with the team at Next Decentrum who have great passion for art and culture,” said Hatem Kandeel, Founder and CEO of DAF. “With the global popularity of NFTs, this project is a brilliant first step to bring Egyptian art and culture to the Metaverse.”

Crypto Pharaohs will be released in a series of NFT drops with unique experiences and rewards. Collectors from all over the world will be able to claim Crypto Pharaohs using the Momentable platform. A proprietary NFT platform developed by Next Decentrum on the Flow blockchain.

“As an avid gamer and Egyptology buff, this collection was an absolute pleasure to work on,” said Melissa Anne Morgan, Lead Product Designer at Next Decentrum. “Our aspirations are for this collection to become a game where collectors actions have impact on the big challenges we face in the real world.”

The community of collectors will help shape the project roadmap and based on the growth and milestones achieved, Next Decentrum is developing Crypto Pharaohs into a journey that unfolds as a P2E (play to earn) game where collectors fight the forces of evil in the real world.

Play to earn games use NFTs to uniquely identify characters and items in the game. Players acquire characters, engage in the game, and sell characters and items to other players to generate income.

Axie Infinity, the popular play-to-earn NFT game, has generated close to $2.3 billion in total sales volume since it was launched in 2018 according to DappRadar.

Collectors looking to claim Crypto Pharaohs must join the waitlist at CryptoPharaohs.World to be the first to know when the first 372 Crypto Pharaohs will be available to claim on January 7th at 7pm PST.

Next Decentrum’s strategic progression in the NFT and P2E markets come as part of working closely with the team and advisors at Victory Square to accelerate their go-to-market plans. This is great news for Victory Square who is an early investor and holds 18.32% of Next Decentrum.

ABOUT NEXT DECENTRUM TECHNOLOGIES INC

Next Decentrum delivers unique, social, and meaningful art and culture experiences through our suite of products:

Momentable.ai - a versatile platform for iconic art and culture NFTs from the world’s top museums.

- a versatile platform for iconic art and culture NFTs from the world’s top museums. Fyve.xyz - an incredibly easy to use email marketing tool for artists.

- an incredibly easy to use email marketing tool for artists. Nyftx.com - a bespoke publication exploring the impact of NFTs on art and culture.



Next Decentrum is also the creative force behind Crypto Pharaohs, the first generative NFT collection of it’s kind inspired by the history, life, and legacy of the pharaohs of ancient Egypt.

Next Decentrum is working with some of the top museums and artists in North America and the world to generate new revenue streams by publishing and protecting iconic artworks and artifacts, making them more accessible to collectors around the world. For more information visit NextDecentrum.com

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST’s sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that’s shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate portfolio consists of 20+ global companies using AI, VR/AR, and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn’t your ordinary investor. With real skin in the game, we’re committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you’ll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they’re unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we’re able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides.

Victory Square integrates a strong ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) component throughout its operations. Our portfolio highlights minority entrepreneurs, often overlooked by traditional investors, including many from developing countries. We are also dedicated to giving back to the communities in which we serve and operate. The Company’s mandate is to assist organizations through its time, talent and treasure. The Company is committed to organizations that provide services in the youth, mental health, special needs, sport, tech, education, marginalized groups, First Nations, and accessibility sectors.

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com .

