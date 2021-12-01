Tourmaline Partners Hires Industry Veteran Brett Fischer as Managing Director

STAMFORD, CT, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourmaline Partners, LLC, the world’s leading outsourced trading solutions firm, today announced multiple key new hires to further strengthen its team of global trading and operations experts. Brett Fischer has joined as Managing Director, supporting business development and strengthening relationships with existing clients. In addition, Michael Maloney has joined as a Director on the firm’s U.S. operations team, and Lavan Guruparan has joined as an Associate Director on Tourmaline’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) operations team.

With 25 years of institutional experience and deep relationships on both the buy and sell side, Fischer most recently spearheaded JP Morgan's Americas electronic equity sales team. There, he led the business from outside the top ten to a top three industry ranking within four years, and advised leading hedge funds and asset managers on trade execution and trading technology strategy. Prior to JP Morgan, Brett was head of ITG’s hedge fund sales team, counseling hundreds of hedge funds during both initial launch and subsequent stages of growth. While at ITG, he also led the firm’s electronic equity business to a top three industry ranking. Fischer is based at Tourmaline’s Stamford, CT headquarters.

Commenting on the new hire, Tourmaline CEO Aaron Hantman said: “We’re excited to welcome Brett to our team as we continue to respond to growing industry demand for outsourced trading services. Brett’s leadership and his understanding of information and analytics on routing options make him a valuable resource for Tourmaline and our clients. We’re confident his deep expertise in electronic trading will strengthen our industry-leading offering.”

Tourmaline also announced the hiring of Michael Maloney as Director, US operations, and Lavan Guruparan as Associate Director, APAC operations. Maloney was previously a Director at Apollo Global and Director of Operations at Covalis Capital, and Guruparan most recently served as a trade support analyst at NAB Asset Management. Maloney works from Tourmaline’s Stamford headquarters and Guruparan is based at the firm’s Sydney office.

“We’re very happy to have Michael and Lavan join our operations teams. As seasoned operations professionals, each brings a wealth of buy- and sell-side knowledge to Tourmaline and will further fuel our growth and expertise in this space,” said Dan Dispigna, Tourmaline COO.

The new hires come on the heels of a tremendous growth period for Tourmaline. Having celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this year, the firm established a new Boston office in July 2021, further expanding its global footprint.

Tourmaline Partners provides tailor-made, outsourced and supplemental trading solutions and best-execution expertise to more than 350 institutional investment clients ranging from emerging hedge funds to trillion-dollar asset managers.

About Tourmaline

Tourmaline Partners is the world’s leading outsourced trading solutions firm, providing tailor-made services to hedge funds and asset managers of all sizes, pairing clients’ trading needs with our expertise. Through continuous investment in technology and human capital, a singular focus on trading, and non-competitive relationships with 400+ global brokers, Tourmaline provides clients with access to unparalleled liquidity, market intelligence and customized workflows for defining, measuring and achieving best execution.

Tourmaline Partners, LLC is registered with the SEC and FINRA. Tourmaline Europe LLP is a wholly owned subsidiary authorized and regulated by the FCA.