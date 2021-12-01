The 4Less Group, Inc. Announces This Year’s Black Friday Gross Sales on their E-Commerce site LiftKits4Less.com Increased from $230k to $945K

Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4less Group (OTCQB: FLES), announced that over the 4-day Black Friday sales period, beginning Friday the 26th after Thanksgiving till end of day on Cyber Monday, November 29th, that gross sales (prior to returns, etc.) was $945k or up over 410% from last year’s sales of $230k for the same 4-day period.

“We were definitely expecting a much bigger number over last years but, 945k was a nice surprise,” exclaimed Christopher Davenport, founder, president and CEO of AutoParts4Less.com. “I think the increase can be attributed to a number of reasons including a large technical up-grade to our site which enables buyers to find their parts quickly as well as the work we’ve done on our search engine optimization. Of course, increasing the number of products from approximately 60k to over 200k helped out as well”.



“Want to thank our team as they did a great job filling orders pretty seamlessly through the whole period. Developing the ability to automate many of the processes also paid off and gives us plenty of confidence that we can manage orders very efficiently as we start bringing autoparts4less.com online with potentially millions of products” Continued Chris.

“Black Friday was definitely a great surprise!” said Tim Armes, President of the 4Less Group, Inc. “It also gets us excited thinking about the possibilities of how big next year can be. We are presently working to bring on tires and wheels to liftkits4less.com, which is a natural fit with our present product mix of lift kits and suspension parts. Our Marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com, will be up and running with what we believe will be a strong branding campaign leading up to next year’s holiday season along with potentially 3-5 million parts or more available for sale on the site.”

The 4Less Group, Inc.

The 4Less Group, Inc. is the owner LiftKits4less.com, an ecommerce aftermarket auto parts site as well as AutoParts4Less.com, presently in beta test phase, a multi-vendor online marketplace dedicated to automotive parts. AutoParts4Less.com, when fully launched, will offer buyers and qualified sellers a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles and RV’s on a single platform.

With the launch of their automotive marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com, the company expects to eventually have available for sale millions of unique SKUs, as well as multiple sellers for most SKUs listed which in turn will provide customers with more options. The Company is working on developing best in-class technological modules to increase visitor conversions by adding how-to content and various other services to the websites. Current marketing and branding strategy presently consist of strong SEO traffic, pay-per-click as well as title sponsor of the 2022 and 2023 MotoAmerica Championship and the sponsor of various drivers in the NASCAR motor sports.

Additionally, as a platform business model, the AutoParts4Less.com marketplace is highly scalable and can take advantage of the network effect meaning as more sellers participate on the platform it will attract more sellers and thus more buyers.

Information on FLES can be found at www.the4lessgroup.com .

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of the Company’s future stock price, revenues, or results of operations. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

Media Contact:

Investor Relations Contact

MediaTek Global, LLC

Joseph Baggs

Accounts Manager

jbaggs@mediatekglobal.com

The 4Less Group, Inc.

106 West Mayflower

Las Vegas, NV 89030

United States

E-mail: Corporate@The4LessCorp.com

Phone: 1-702-267-6100

www.the4lessgroup.com

www.AutoParts4Less.com