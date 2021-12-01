Yellow Dream Farm Previews Premium Cannabis Flower Brand GoodGood at Hall of Flowers

Leading Sustainably-Grown Wholesale Cannabis Cultivator Debuts New Lifestyle Brand at Biggest Brand-Focused Show of the Year



Los Angeles, California, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Yellow Dream Farm, a family-owned California company of robust cannabis brands that provides premium craft products and sustainably-grown wholesale flower at scale, announced today that the Company will be debuting a new suite of premium THC cannabis-branded products, GoodGood, at the upcoming industry trade show Hall of Flowers at booth #B309. The show will take place from December 8-9 in Palm Springs, California; due to its brand-first focus, the boutique trade show is the perfect location for the launch of this curated, culture-driven new brand.

“Launching GoodGood at the Hall of Flowers show in Palm Springs was a natural choice for us,” said Jeffrey Garber, CEO and Founder of GoodGood and Yellow Dream Farm. “Yellow Dream Farm is built by every one of our team members and it’s a group effort to make this dream successful; we’ve pioneered a way to deliver premium craft cannabis at scale to deliver affordable product experiences, and we’re very proud of that.”

The inaugural line features four main products:

3.5 gram jars - Enjoy hand-selected exotic genetics from organically-grown, indoor flower.

- Enjoy hand-selected exotic genetics from organically-grown, indoor flower. Single pre-rolls - Enjoy 1 gram of premium A grade small buds that are ready to smoke.

- Enjoy 1 gram of premium A grade small buds that are ready to smoke. Pre-roll packs - Enjoy eight, 1 gram smokes rolled with high-quality small buds that are perfect for on the go.

- Enjoy eight, 1 gram smokes rolled with high-quality small buds that are perfect for on the go. 5 gram mylar bags - Enjoy 5 grams of premium A grade small buds.

Each product starts with meticulously selected strain genetics with a focus on bringing their community the latest and greatest in the market. Each size of GoodGood’s premium A grade products contain the best high-quality, vertically and naturally-grown cannabis. Currently available at select cannabis retail outlets largely focused in the Southern California region, GoodGood will become available at additional cannabis retail storefronts throughout California in the coming weeks. To find available strains locally, visit WeedMaps.

Focusing on the intersection of culture and cannabis, GoodGood is a new boutique lifestyle brand driven to combine the cultures of cannabis and streetwear to create a community of like-minded enthusiasts. It offers its own line of high-quality cannabis products, driven by CEO Jeffrey Garber’s vision to bring craft, boutique grown cannabis to a larger audience at an affordable price. The cannabis industry’s generally long-held belief that premium cannabis can’t be grown affordably has been turned on its head with Yellow Dream Farm’s efficiencies and environmental and feeding automated process, bringing craft cannabis to consumers looking for affordable options.

Hall of Flowers is a licensed, industry-only, highly curated B2B show designed to facilitate commerce between a vast network of premium licensed cannabis brands and retailers. With product categories spanning across flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals, accessories and technology, it’s the first show of its kind to deliver an experience that elevates the cannabis industry to a new level of cultural significance.

To learn more about Yellow Dream Farm, visit https://www.yellowdreamfarm.com/. To learn more about GoodGood, visit https://smokegoodgood.com/.

To learn more about Hall of Flowers, visit https://www.hallofflowers.com/.

About Yellow Dream Farm

Yellow Dream Farm is a family-owned cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and distribution company based in San Bernardino County, California, that has an established reputation for indoor sustainably-grown, superior wholesale cannabis. Yellow Dream Farm operates a fully automated state-of-the-art 60,000-square-foot indoor cultivation facility, positioning itself as one of California’s emerging suppliers of bulk ingredients. In 2021, the Company introduced GoodGood, its first in-house retail flower brand, setting the stage for the Company’s establishment of a house of prominent high-quality brands. GoodGood’s product line includes a 1.0 gram pre-roll, an 8 pack of 1 gram pre-rolls, 5 gram small mylar bags, and a 3.5 gram jar that are made with A grade buds from exotic and proprietary cultivars. For more information on Yellow Dream Farm, visit www.yellowdreamfarm.com.

Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

858-264-6600

yellowdream@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Attachment