Integrity Health Corporation (OTC: FTEG) Launches First MedSpa With New Name

PHOENIX, AZ, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Integrity Health Corporation (the “Company”) (OTC: FTEG) is pleased to announce the launch of the Corporation’s MedSpa Division, with a new name!



"We're excited to be launching Integrity Health Corp's MedSpa division, and proud to introduce our flagship location in Sarasota, Florida -- TM360 MedSpa," said Integrity Health Corporation CEO Nelson Grist. "We've created an indulgent, advanced-tech, beautiful medical setting and facility, and look forward to continuing to expand our mission of bringing alternative, proven solutions to the medical arena.

“The reason for the name change is because of The Mission,” Integrity Health Corporation’s (FTEG) CEO, Nelson Grist, said, “it’s all about the mission; the TM stands for ‘The Mission’ and the 360 stands for the ‘Full Circle of Health and Wellness.’” (WWW.TM360MEDSPA.COM)

The Mission is to inspire hope and contribute to health and well-being by providing the best care to every patient through integrated clinical practice, education and research.

Integrity Health’s mission is to disrupt the normalcy of traditional western medicine by making patients more aware they can achieve a healthier, pain-free, longer life through the highest quality products and services designed and dispensed by Integrity health.

