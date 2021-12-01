Live Ventures Subsidiary Vintage Stock Announces Opening of 4 New Retail Locations and 2022 Expansion Plans

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE) (“Live,” “Live Ventures,” or the “Company”) announced today that its subsidiary, Vintage Stock Inc. (“Vintage Stock”), is opening four new stores under Vintage Stock’s EntertainMart brand in the following locations: Longview and Abilene, Texas; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Idaho Falls, Idaho (opening December 10, 2021). The new store locations are all located in regional malls that have larger-than-normal regional consumer appeal. Vintage Stock has continued to grow over the years thanks to its business model, its extensive and diversified product offerings, and its loyal customer base. Vintage Stock anticipates opening five to 10 new stores in calendar year 2022 as it continues to grow.



“In a time when many retail companies are shutting down brick-and-mortar stores, or lessening their physical presence in communities, we are excited to be able to increase our footprint,” said Rodney Spriggs, Vintage Stock’s CEO. “We believe these mall locations are ideally situated for movie, music, toy, and video game enthusiasts of all ages—and sales so far are proving that; we look forward to potentially expanding into other similarly-situated mall locations around the United States in 2022.”

Though this expansion is occurring during the pandemic, Vintage Stock continues to apply all of its COVID-related safety measures, which in turn allow customers to come into its stores to purchase the varied products it sells. Vintage Stock also continues to serve its customers online at www.vintagestock.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the anticipation that Vintage Stock may open new stores in 2022, and other statements, including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope” “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential” and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect Live’s current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Live, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause Live’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in Live’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in Live’s filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Live does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Live cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.



About Live Ventures

Live Ventures is a rapidly growing, diversified holding company with a strategic focus on value-oriented acquisitions of domestic middle-market companies. Live Venture’s acquisition strategy is sector-agnostic, and primarily focuses on well-run, closely held businesses with a demonstrated track record of earnings growth and cash-flow generation. The Company looks for opportunities to partner with management to build increased stockholder value through a disciplined buy-build-hold long-term focused strategy. Live Ventures was founded in 1968 and refocused in 2011 under our CEO and strategic investor, Jon Isaac. The Company’s current portfolio of diversified operating subsidiaries includes companies in the textile, flooring, tools, steel, entertainment, and financial services industries.

