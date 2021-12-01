Aptive Environmental Wins Gold in Best in Biz Awards 2021

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptive Environmental , one of the fastest-growing pest control companies in North America, has been named a Gold winner in Company of the Year - Business to Consumer by Best in Biz Awards. Best in Biz is the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. This year marks Aptive’s first time winning a prestigious Best in Biz Award.



Since its inception in 2015, Aptive has quickly become one of the fastest-growing pest control companies in North America among over 20,000 competitors. Aptive has thrived due to its direct-to-home sales strategy powered by proprietary software, coupled with a personal growth-driven corporate culture. As a result, during its first five years in business, Aptive has generated over $745M in revenue. The company has also serviced over 1.6M customers and continues to expand to help more consumers enjoy their homes.

“Aptive views our customers as neighbors and we are proud to help make their homes more enjoyable through our pest control services. The prestigious Best in Biz Awards Business to Consumer recognition reflects how our focus on elevating experiences for our customers are at the forefront of everything we do,” said Vess Pearson, CEO and Co-Founder of Aptive Environmental.

The 11th annual Best in Biz program saw intense competition among more than 700 strong entries from public and private companies of all sizes in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the best-known global brands to the most innovative start-ups, and thriving local companies. This year’s judges were impressed with the winning companies’ resilience and adaptability that allowed them to turn the challenges of the past 20 months into remarkable growth numbers, their exemplary dedication to their customers in matters small and large, and efforts to maintain and deepen their commitment to the environment and local communities.

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive provides residential and commercial pest services to nearly 5,000 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's Top 100 U.S. workplaces in 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s "Nothing But Nets" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites. To learn more about Aptive Environmental, visit www.GoAptive.com or on Facebook (@AptiveEnvironmental), Twitter (@Go_Aptive), Instagram (@Aptive.Environmental) or LinkedIn (@AptiveEnvironmental).

