CEOs of BIRD, ENTEF, OGGFF, and BITF Riding Trillion Dollar Millennial and Gen Z Lifestyle Trends in: Plant-Based Foods, Crypto, Digital Entertainment, Eco-Friendly Brands

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) (TSX.V: BITF) and ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF).



Millennials and Gen-Z are now entering their prime consumer years - driving $1.4 Trillion in spending power. Lifestyle trends embraced by these tech-savvy consumers are creating generational investment opportunities in diverse sectors such as: digital entertainment, cryptocurrencies, plant-based foods, and climate-aware, sustainable apparel brands. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales its “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and launches its “Future of Cheese” brand which targets multi-billion dollar opportunities in the global plant-based dairy sector.

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - “Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

Watch Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3Ctu7qs

OGGFF is further leveraging its retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong knowledge of what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing its owned plant-based CPG brands. OGGFF has just launched the “Future of Cheese” brand targeting the dairy alternatives space. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers and products are selling out on shelves weekly.

OGGFF is now expanding its product portfolio to 8-10 SKU’s in coming months which will help drive market penetration with international retailers. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, Matt Lurie discusses OGGFF’s growth strategy for global sales expansion of Future of Cheese in retail and restaurants.

Watch Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3Ctu7qs

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Joey Zwillinger CEO: “Climate Change Consumer Trends Driving Revenue Growth”

“...We have a tremendous runway in the global footwear and apparel industry which is estimated as of 2020 at $366 billion and $1.5 trillion respectively. And we are executing this at top of brand platform built around the most important consumer trend of this generation: climate change…We're driving the top line primarily through three areas: one, our growing store portfolio; two, international expansion; and three, product innovation, which feels new customer growth and increases the lifetime value of existing customers..”

“...Strategic choices have enabled a strong and differentiated foundation. We have served over four million customers since we sold our first shoe in 2016, and we have maintained a Net Promoter Score greater than 80 in each quarter since Q1 2019. In fact, we logged the global cross-channel NPS of 86 in the first half of 2021. And that wonderful customer experience has led to strong repeat engagement with customer cohorts of a year or more coming back for a second purchase at a rate of 43%. This repeat purchase rate is notable for both the consistency of the high repeat rate, and because it comes from the narrow assortment we have had to-date. As we expand our product offering, we're excited by the opportunity to utilize this expanded assortment, coupled with our technology and data advantage to grow repeat purchases. We are also energized by how many people have yet to learn about our brand. Our aided brand awareness is low, just 11% in the U.S. as of Q1 2021, with revenues in the trailing 12 months of $260 million…”

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/32U0PEV

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: “10X Increase in Revenue Run Rate in 10 Months is Just The Start”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream shared that revenues have increased to $25 million+ run rate - which is a ten-fold increase in 10 months. Konrad says this is just the beginning as his goal is building ESE into a billion dollar global e-sports enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing e-sports M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale - expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, and Kia driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, e-sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) (TSX.V: ESE) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3u6oZWc

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) (TSX.V: BITF) CEO Emiliano Grodzki: “Bitcoin Miner Consolidation Is Coming - We’re Shopping for Acquisitions”

“...Today, we have a combined total of 10 farms in operation and development, with planed capacity of 404 megawatts and 48,000 miners slated for delivery in 2022. With our strengthened balance sheet and flexible capital plan, we are well positioned to reach our targeted exahash rate of 3 by March 31, 2022, and 8 by December 31, 2022….We've been actively looking at opportunities to buy companies and assets going back to last December. We only closed one of those transactions, and that was Washington for 24 megawatts. In terms of size, we wouldn't be interested in looking at anything less than 10 to 20 megawatts of size, because that's about the size that makes sense to make it worthwhile for us. We certainly are more attracted to the bigger opportunities where there’s scale...”

“...We've seen quite a few private company opportunities with mid-sized companies, but they don't really have a distinctive advantage in terms of electricity contracts, and their miners have been getting old. They don't have access to capital, they can't upgrade their fleet and as a result, without an attractive electricity contract and an aging fleet. It's not very attractive to us. But if there's an opportunity that comes around, whether it's private or public, where there is a good electricity contract, half decent team and a good layout, we'd be very interested in taking a look...And I expect we'll continue to see opportunities, the lifecycle hypothesis suggests that there will be a consolidation in this industry coming. I think we're just starting to see parts of it now. So our eyes are open. And because of our team and our expertise and deploying new facilities, I think we're an attractive partner for anybody that wants to come to us, particularly given our growing international expertise…”

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) (TSX.V: BITF) Earning Highlights: https://bit.ly/3CsN3oO

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com . Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: http://bit.ly/39kkE7K

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7