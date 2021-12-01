Insights on the Quantum Computing Global Market to 2026 - Early Adoption of Quantum Computing in the Banking and Finance Industry is Driving Growth

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Computing Market Research Report by Technology, by Deployment, by Offering, by End-Use, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Quantum Computing Market size was estimated at USD 421.48 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 509.61 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.24% to reach USD 1,339.16 million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Quantum Computing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technology, the market was studied across Quantum Annealing, Superconducting Qubits, Topological and Photonic, and Trapped Ions.

Based on Deployment, the market was studied across Cloud-Based and On Premise.

Based on Offering, the market was studied across Consulting, Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS), Services, and Systems.

Based on End-Use, the market was studied across Banking & Finance, Banking and Finance, Chemicals, Energy and Power, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, and Space and Defense.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Machine Learning, Optimization, Quantum Chemistry, Quantum Finance, and Simulation.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Quantum Computing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Quantum Computing Market, including 1QB Information Technologies Inc., Amazon, Amgen Inc, Anyon Systems Inc, Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd, D-Wave Systems, Google, Honeywell International, Intel, International Business Machines, IonQ Inc., Microsoft, QC Ware, Quantum Circuits, Rigetti Computing, and River Lane Research.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Quantum Computing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Quantum Computing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Quantum Computing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Quantum Computing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Quantum Computing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Quantum Computing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Quantum Computing Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing demand for faster data operations, secure data transfer, and communications

5.1.1.2. Early adoption of quantum computing in banking and finance industry

5.1.1.3. Rise in investments in quantum computing technology

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Accuracy and fault tolerance to ensure the reliability

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Market instabilities detected by identifying stock market risks and optimize the trading trajectories, portfolios, and asset pricing and hedging

5.1.3.2. Surge in number of strategic partnerships and collaborations to carry out advancements in quantum computing technology

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Extremely costly process

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Quantum Computing Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Quantum Annealing

6.3. Superconducting Qubits

6.4. Topological and Photonic

6.5. Trapped Ions



7. Quantum Computing Market, by Deployment

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cloud-Based

7.3. On Premise



8. Quantum Computing Market, by Offering

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Consulting

8.3. Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS)

8.4. Services

8.5. Systems



9. Quantum Computing Market, by End-Use

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Banking & Finance

9.3. Banking and Finance

9.4. Chemicals

9.5. Energy and Power

9.6. Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

9.7. Space and Defense



10. Quantum Computing Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Machine Learning

10.3. Optimization

10.4. Quantum Chemistry

10.5. Quantum Finance

10.6. Simulation



11. Americas Quantum Computing Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Quantum Computing Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Quantum Computing Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. 1QB Information Technologies Inc.

15.2. Amazon

15.3. Amgen Inc

15.4. Anyon Systems Inc

15.5. Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd

15.6. D-Wave Systems

15.7. Google

15.8. Honeywell International

15.9. Intel

15.10. International Business Machines

15.11. IonQ Inc.

15.12. Microsoft

15.13. QC Ware

15.14. Quantum Circuits

15.15. Rigetti Computing

15.16. River Lane Research



16. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jbcfw