Global Baby Cots Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Product Type, Design Type, Material, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Cots Market Research Report by Product Type, by Design Type, by Material, by Distribution Channel, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Baby Cots Market size was estimated at USD 291.79 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 305.41 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.00% to reach USD 391.21 million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Baby Cots to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Convertible, Multi-purpose, Pedal Type, Portable, and Standard.

Based on Design Type, the market was studied across Contemporary, Modern, and Traditional.

Based on Material, the market was studied across Metal, Plastic, and Wood.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Online Stores, Specialty Stores, and Supermarkets And Hypermarkets.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Hospital and Household.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Baby Cots Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Baby Cots Market, including American Eco Furniture, LLC, Amishfurniturefactory, Arm's Reach Concepts, Inc., Artsana S.p.A, Delta Children's Products Corp., Dream On Me, Inc., Fisher-Price Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Graco Children's Products Inc., Million Dollar Baby, Inc., Mocka, Natart Juvenile, Inc., Silver Cross (U.K.) Ltd., Sorelle Furniture, and Stork Craft.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Baby Cots Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Baby Cots Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Baby Cots Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Baby Cots Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Baby Cots Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Baby Cots Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Baby Cots Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing popularity and utilization of baby care products

5.1.1.2. Rising number of nuclear families

5.1.1.3. Growing number of parents seeking cots that are affordable, convenient, and provide multipurpose uses

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Volatility in the prices of the products

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Introduction of new advanced baby safety products

5.1.3.2. Ongoing investments by the manufacturers

5.1.3.3. Stringent safety standards by regulating authorities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Toxic paints on the cribs leading to adverse effects

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Baby Cots Market, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Convertible

6.3. Multi-purpose

6.4. Pedal Type

6.5. Portable

6.6. Standard



7. Baby Cots Market, by Design Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Contemporary

7.3. Modern

7.4. Traditional



8. Baby Cots Market, by Material

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Metal

8.3. Plastic

8.4. Wood



9. Baby Cots Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Online Stores

9.3. Specialty Stores

9.4. Supermarkets And Hypermarkets



10. Baby Cots Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Hospital

10.3. Household



11. Americas Baby Cots Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Baby Cots Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Baby Cots Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. American Eco Furniture, LLC

15.2. Amishfurniturefactory

15.3. Arm's Reach Concepts, Inc.

15.4. Artsana S.p.A

15.5. Delta Children's Products Corp.

15.6. Dream On Me, Inc.

15.7. Fisher-Price Inc.

15.8. Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

15.9. Graco Children's Products Inc.

15.10. Million Dollar Baby, Inc.

15.11. Mocka

15.12. Natart Juvenile, Inc.

15.13. Silver Cross (U.K.) Ltd.

15.14. Sorelle Furniture

15.15. Stork Craft



16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uohtun