Conduent to Upgrade Medicaid Management Information System Technology Infrastructure for North Dakota Department of Human Services

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced a new agreement with the North Dakota Department of Human Services (ND DHS) to upgrade the technology infrastructure of the agency’s Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS). Conduent will perform comprehensive updates to ND DHS’ full technology stack to deliver a more robust, higher performing system that enables cloud-based MMIS modernization while increasing system reliability, scalability, and security.



“We are proud of our ongoing partnership with the North Dakota DHS,” said Lydie Quebe, General Manager of Government Healthcare Solutions at Conduent. “We appreciate the trust the agency has placed in us to modernize the MMIS to maximize ROI and support its priorities to improve the health and well-being of the 300,000 North Dakotans.”

With 50 years of experience in the government health and social services industry, Conduent supports more than 41 million customers annually with various government health programs and other eligibility services. For Medicaid, Conduent supports systems in 23 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C., and it has facilitated federal MMIS certifications in 14 states.

