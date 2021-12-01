New York, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antibiotics Market – Analysis By Drug Class, Mechanism, By Region, By Country : Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187370/?utm_source=GNW

Growing awareness, as well as investments in the development of new antibiotics in the market, is pushing the research and development as well as clinical trials in the world.



Moreover, the trend towards excessive use of antibiotics by the people is putting the risk of growing antimicrobial resistance amongst the citizens which will make the present antibiotics ineffective against disease-causing bacteria. This is forcing the world to focus more on improving the clinical research on new antibiotics in the world. With population growth and the rising geriatric population, there will be more demand for antibiotics which will push the global antibiotics market even further.



With the outbreak of the virus, as much as 95% of the people were prescribed antibiotics for their treatment. These included azithromycin, hydroxychloroquine (a chloroquine derivative of antimalarial drug) among others which proved successful for the treatment of virus during uncertain times. Many people avoided staying in the hospitals for a longer duration during the pandemic, thus prescribing antibiotics seemed the only way out. With more patients getting prescribed antibiotics, there was an increase in the demand for the same and the antibiotics market faced supply chain shortages.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Antibiotics market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

• The report analyses the Antibiotics Market by Value (USD Billion).

• The report analyses the Antibiotics Market by Drug Class (Beta-Lactams (Penicillin), Cephalosporins, Lipopeptide, Others).

• The report analyses the Antibiotics Market by Mechanism (Cell Wall Synthesis, Protein Synthesis, DNA Synthesis, Others).

• The Global Antibiotics Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA).

• The Global Antibiotics Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, China, Japan, India).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Drug Class and by Mechanism.

• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and product pipeline.

• The companies analysed in the report include DEINOVE, Bayer Group, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Roche Holding AG, Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Merck KGaA.



