Global Human Nutrition Market – Analysis By Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country : Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Dietary Supplement, Functional Nutrient, Infant Nutrition and Food and Beverages. The Dietary Supplement segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period primarily because the elderly population is focusing on adapting to nutritional supplements specifically tailored to their needs to maintain their good health and quality of life. The process of ageing results in various changes in an individual, including psychological, physiological, and social, which affects their dietary and food choices.



North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the Global Human Nutrition market in 2026. This can be attributed to the United States being the epicentre for the market owing to the presence of a well-developed distribution channel along with the production hub of key manufacturers. Furthermore, the increasing demand for such dietary supplements across countries like Mexico is the factor contributing to the growth of the market in North America.



Factors such as the growing prevalence of various diseases due to unhealthy eating, rising demand for fortified food products, rising disposable income, and growing health consciousness and demand for nutritional supplements are driving the growth of the global Human Nutrition Market. Moreover, a surging preference for fortifying and nutritional food additives is one of the major factors fostering the growth of the human nutrition market.



• The report presents the analysis of the Human Nutrition market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Human Nutrition Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Human Nutrition Market by Product Type (Vitamins, Probiotics, Proteins/Amino Acids, Minerals/ Others).



• The report analyses the Human Nutrition Market by Application (Dietary Supplement, Functional Nutrient, Infant Nutrition, Food & Beverages).



• The report analyses the Human Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel (OTC, Prescribed).



• The Global Human Nutrition Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, Australia).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type, Application and Distribution Channel.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include ADM Company, Glanbia PLC, Nestle, Kerry Group PLC, DSM Company, Bayer Group, Abbott Laboratories, Usana Health Sciences, Corbion NV, Amway.



