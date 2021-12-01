Fabletics Debuts Velour with Vanessa Hudgens as Face of Campaign

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics today introduced Velour with it-girl Vanessa Hudgens as the face of the marketing campaign. Velour is the brand’s first-ever lifestyle collection, offering a nod to the past with retro-chic pieces inspired by the fabric’s 1970’s roots.



Available beginning today, Velour with Vanessa Hudgens features five new colors, with 32 mix-and-match apparel items that give Fabletics customers a whole new way to wear velour. Velour redefines the lounge lifestyle, one piece at a time, with retro colors, ultra-soft materials and unexpected silhouettes that allow for endless combinations. The relaxed, effortless feel of each piece immediately invokes a vintage cool factor, striking the perfect balance between comfort and style.

“This Velour collection is so incredible that when I put it on, my entire vibe changes,” said Vanessa Hudgens. “The pieces are so fun – fun to touch, fun to wear and definitely fun to style. Each look is bold, colorful, exciting – and best of all, comfortable. I was beyond ecstatic when Fabletics approached me about being the face of this campaign, and even more excited when I saw the pieces in person. Once you feel this Velour fabric, you’ll never want to wear anything else. The brand has reinvented Velour for today’s modern woman.”

The Velour debut collection features a mix of familiar best-selling styles and entirely new silhouettes, taking onesies, bodysuits and biker shorts and combining them with high-waist bottoms and wide-leg jumpsuits. Core to the category is an emphasis on bold retro colors with a new way for consumers to wear the fabric, while paying homage to the 70s style. Designed with an emphasis on lifestyle and versatility, the fabrics are velvety-soft and light-weight.

Throughout the campaign, Fabletics pays tribute to the spirit of the 70’s era. Vanessa is featured prominently across digital advertising and social media channels, catering to women ages 18-45.

“We’re thrilled to welcome everyone to our first-ever lifestyle collection, with Vanessa as the face of the campaign. And what better way to do so then invoking the 70s, with head-to-toe Velour, all while taking it to a whole-new level,” said Felix del Toro, Senior Vice President, Chief Merchandise and Design Officer, Fabletics. “Even more, the collection features a Velour biker short – something not yet introduced to the market, and a unique element to Fabletics. Following the successful launch of Fabletics Lounge, we continue to incorporate lifestyle pieces into our current offerings and we’re confident that consumers will love the look and feel of Velour.”

Velour by Fabletics is available now on www.fabletics.com.

About Fabletics

Fabletics is recognized today as one of the fastest-growing brands in the history of eCommerce. In 2013, Fabletics was founded with a technology-first, data-driven approach and brought to the activewear category a differentiated fashion-house mentality. Motivated by its innovative VIP membership serving over 2 million loyal members, Fabletics delivers a seamless omnichannel experience online and in its state-of-the-art stores equipped with its proprietary OmniShop Point-of-Sale technology. With a growing fleet of retail locations across the U.S., select Fabletics stores also offer connected fitness boutiques, complementing the brand’s fitness and wellness content offering through its on-demand Fabletics FIT app. Fabletics delivers new drops every week in sizes XXS-4X for women and monthly in sizes XS-XXL for men, available in the U.S., Canada, and most of Europe. Experience Fabletics’ full selection of activewear, accessories, shoes, and more at fabletics.com

