Meati Appoints Scott Tassani as President

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meati , the emerging leader elevating quality in the animal-free meat industry, announced today the appointment of Scott Tassani as President, effective December 6. The addition of Tassani to Meati’s leadership team comes as the company prepares to launch in early 2022 with a new source of nutrient-dense, universal protein made from mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms.



Tassani previously served for nearly 30 years at The Pillsbury Company and General Mills, where in his last five years, he was the President and Chief Customer Officer for the brand’s $11 billion North America business. During his tenure with General Mills, he delivered winning strategies and premier commercial execution for leading consumer brands, including Cheerios, Annie’s, Yoplait and Nature Valley.

“Our goal is to rapidly scale to drive accessibility across the U.S., with plans to achieve a category-leading $1 billion in sales by 2025,” said Tassani. “I am incredibly energized to join the Meati team as we launch the outstanding portfolio of animal-free meat products. Meati products are far superior to any alternative proteins available, making it possible to deliver a superior consumer experience while driving significant sustainability impact, and partner with our customers to profitably lead industry growth.”

Tassani will help lead the charge as Meati prepares to deliver a new, whole-food superfood to market in early 2022, and as the brand works to nourish millions while protecting and preserving our planet’s water, land and air. With plans to initially offer its products online direct-to-consumer, Meati’s roadmap is clear – sweeping availability at the lowest barrier to entry: food retailers. To achieve this goal of widespread accessibility, Tassani and his team plan to begin rapidly expanding the availability and affordability of Meati to all.

“Scott brings an unparalleled track record of not only driving profitable growth but doing so by establishing premier commercial partnerships in a way that wins for the brand, the partner and consumers,” said Tyler Huggins, CEO and Co-Founder of Meati. “When creating a new and exciting category, the strategic partnerships that deliver on all fronts is critical, and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Scott to the team and partner with him to bring lasting change to the broader protein category. I’m already blown away by the trust and relationships he brings, which will enable a new level of speed for Meati to be more widely available.”

Tassani joins Meati’s existing team of powerhouse executives, investors and advisors, including former CEO of Whole Foods Market, Walter Robb; Co-Founder and CEO of Once Upon a Farm, John Foraker; and former Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario.

For more information on Meati, visit meati.com .

About Meati

Meati is the healthiest way to feed people around the world. We believe everyone deserves delicious, nutrient-rich, complete-protein food that protects and preserves our planet’s water, land and air. Harnessed from mycelium, the muscular root structure of mushrooms, Meati modernizes ancient, natural processes to grow clean, sustainable nutrition that tastes great and does good. Meati eaters have had enough of incremental and ineffective responses to pollutive, cruel and unsustainable industrial food systems. Meati delivers nourishment that systemically heals and honors health, happiness, and the environment.



