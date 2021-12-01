Truepill Announces End-to-End COVID-19 Virtual Care Platform

Innovative solution will provide convenient online care for COVID-19 alongside the rapid delivery of antiviral medication

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepill , the digital health platform connecting telehealth, diagnostics, and pharmacy to transform consumer healthcare, today announced plans for a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 virtual care platform. This end-to-end solution will enable Truepill customers to create white-labeled virtual care experiences that provide patients with on-demand telehealth consults and next-day home delivery of COVID-19 oral antiviral medication. The platform will launch in the coming weeks.

COVID-19 oral antiviral therapeutics have the potential to reduce hospitalization and mortality by 50-90%, and the US government plans to purchase over 13 million doses of treatment upon emergency use authorization (EUA). With more than 85,000 reported positive COVID-19 cases in the US each week, the challenge becomes distributing medication to those who need it. Adding further complexity, patients need to start treatment within three to five days of developing symptoms, making it critical for providers and pharmacists to work as efficiently as possible.

Accessibility, speed and scale are the cornerstones of Truepill’s COVID-19 virtual care platform. With a user-friendly online portal, patients have a simple and streamlined resource available if they test positive. They can easily report their symptoms, share test results, complete a telehealth consultation, and have a COVID-19 oral antiviral delivered - all from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Truepill’s COVID-19 virtual care platform provides diagnostic companies, payers, employers, government agencies, and more with a branded, one-stop solution for end-to-end COVID-19 care. Platform features include:

White-labeled COVID-19 virtual care landing page

Easy-to-use patient portal for sharing test results and symptoms

Telehealth consultations

COVID-19 antiviral medication, prescribed by Truepill’s network of providers

Medication dispensing with overnight shipping or routing to a patient’s local pharmacy

On-demand customer and patient support

Synchronous telehealth follow-up visits (coming early 2022)



“The emergency use authorization of an oral antiviral to treat COVID-19 has the potential to significantly reduce the devastating impacts of the pandemic,” said Andy Rink, Senior Vice President of Telehealth at Truepill. “In order for this medication to reach its full potential and effectively minimize deaths and hospitalizations, there needs to be a system in place for rapid, mass distribution to impacted populations. Truepill’s COVID-19 virtual care platform tackles this challenge head-on by combining all necessary steps into a single, comprehensive platform: reporting symptoms, confirming a positive test result, obtaining a prescription and receiving medication, all within 24-48 hours. We’re amazed by the pace at which COVID-19 care advancements have been made, and are thrilled to launch this platform and help mitigate the toll of COVID-19.”

To learn more, visit https://www.findcovidcare.com/ .

About Truepill:

Truepill is the digital health platform connecting telehealth, diagnostics, and pharmacy to transform consumer healthcare. Founded in 2016 with a unique B2B model, the company's expansive suite of customizable, direct-to-patient solutions includes nationwide prescription fulfillment and delivery, a US-based network of licensed telehealth providers, an at-home lab testing network, white-label packaging, product design and more. Truepill’s pharmacy accreditations include URAC accredited mail order pharmacy, URAC accredited specialty pharmacy, NABP and Digital Pharmacy Accreditation. Learn more at www.truepill.com.