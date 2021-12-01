Smile CDR Welcomes Shane McNamee, MD, as Chief Medical Information Officer

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smile CDR Inc., a leading health data and integration platform, today welcomed Shane McNamee, MD, as its new chief medical information officer (CMIO). Dr. McNamee joins the company with more than 15 years of experience overseeing the development and implementation of interoperability tools on various healthcare and technology teams, including large, complex private sector organizations. A recent recipient of the G2Xchange 2022 FedHealthIT100 Award, Dr. McNamee will help establish the company's global market presence by powering product strategy, applying data to drive healthcare metrics, accelerating sales through business development, and building partnerships, alliances and distribution channels.

"At Smile, we are always evolving to ensure our products and services have a measurable impact on improving health outcomes," said Duncan Weatherston, chief executive officer, Smile CDR. "Dr. McNamee's dedication to and experience in bridging the gaps between patients and their healthcare data will help us continue to meet those needs and exceed expectations. We are thrilled to welcome him to our growing team and look forward to his guidance in expanding the Smile CDR platform."

In addition to his role at Smile CDR, Dr. McNamee also holds the position of Executive Director at BPM+ Health, a nonprofit, community initiative group that works to set standards for information technology machines. He also currently serves as a Board member for Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise USA (IHE USA), a nonprofit organization focused on improving healthcare in the U.S. by promoting the adoption and use of IHE and other world-class standards, tools and services for interoperability. Prior to his role at Smile CDR, Dr. McNamee was the CMIO at Peraton, a national security solutions and technologies provider, and chief medical officer at mdlogix, a healthcare IT company focused on integrating patient care and delivery systems.

"Helping the healthcare industry understand the incredible power and efficiencies that an open source, committed healthcare data program can provide is paramount to ensuring improved global health," said Dr. McNamee. "I am excited to join an incomparable leadership team to help the industry recognize the possibilities that are gained by a data fabric that isn't a locked box, but rather one that can flow for all and help better meet the needs of patients."

A seasoned physician, Dr. McNamee has experience as a clinical solutions architect and polytrauma rehabilitation physician specializing in recovering those with traumatic brain injury (TBI) and complex combat wounds. He is also published in the fields of TBI, complex neurologic injuries, post-combat care and polytrauma. Dr. McNamee graduated as a Presidential Scholar from the Medical College of Ohio and completed his residency in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at Virginia Commonwealth University.

About Smile CDR

Smile CDR Inc. is a health technology company that reduces barriers between information and care for those who consume or provide healthcare services with complex information systems. We are on a mission to make it easier for health organizations of all sizes to gain control of their data and deliver interoperable applications quickly. Our data and integration platform includes a complete clinical data repository built around the HL7® FHIR® standard used for storing health records and supports all FHIR Resources. As a strategic partner, our products, professional services, and commercial support give organizations the edge they need to enable interoperability within their health systems using a standards-based solution that leverages the most proven FHIR implementation in the world. For more information visit: www.smilecdr.com.

