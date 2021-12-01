SUNSTOCK, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FY 2021 RESULTS

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunstock, Inc. (OTC: SSOK) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Key Financial Highlights:

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Net revenues for three months ended Sept 30, 2021 were $4.1 million, an increase of 63% from $2.5 million in the same period of 2020.

Net loss was $330 thousand, compared to $95 thousand profit in the same period of 2020.

Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Net revenues for the nine months ended Sept 30, 2021 were $10.2 million, an increase of 31% from $7.7 million in the same period 2020.

Net loss was $2.2 million, compared to $2.5 million profit in the same period of 2020.

Jason Chang, CEO of Sunstock, commented “We are pleased with our continued revenue growth as Mom’s Silver Shop is one of the leading precious metals retailers in the greater Sacramento metropolitan area and the foot traffic into the store has increased significantly. Our partnership with Apmex in which we sell their inventory in our shop with an online portal available to customers continues to be a source of increased revenue and an opportunity for us to expand our e-commerce operations. We are continuing our investments by ensuring we have sufficient inventory levels, expanding our marketing of the website and improving our accounting and overall backend infrastructure.”

About Sunstock Inc.

Sunstock Inc. is involved in the distribution of precious metals, primarily gold. The Company pursues a “ground-to-coin” strategy, whereby uses its wholesale and retail channels to sell these precious metals. Sunstock acquires mineral rights and gold mining assets, enabling shareholders to invest in the precious metals sector without incurring many of the costs and risks associated with actual mining operations. The Company sells its inventory to customers and investors through Mom’s Silver Shop, its leading precious metals retail store located in Sacramento, Calif. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.SunstockInc.com

