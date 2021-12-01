Zero Torque Receives $4 Million Purchase Order from GNC Partner and Leading Supplements Brand GLAXON

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) (“Torque” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the active lifestyle sports nutrition and supplements marketplace, is excited to announce that rapidly growing supplements brand GLAXON ( www.glaxon.com ) has placed a $4 million purchase order with Zero Torque Manufacturing LLC (“Zero Torque”), Torque’s majority-owned Joint Venture.

GLAXON is one of the fastest growing and most innovative brands in the active nutrition space. That growth has been driven by disruptive thought-provoking branding, product education, and transparent supplements that provide lifestyle solutions. GLAXON products have already received multiple industry awards in less than two years since launch.

Zero Torque Manufacturing is the lead manufacturer for GLAXON products. GLAXON has given Zero Torque an initial purchase order to produce and deliver $4 million of GLAXON branded supplement products over the next six (6) months, with the final delivery associated with this order scheduled for May 2022.

This purchase order follows the recent announcement of a partnership between GLAXON and GNC, one of the world’s largest global health and wellness brands. According to related communications, GLAXON will work with GNC to accelerate speed to market of its cutting-edge nutrition solutions and service the health and wellness goals of millions of consumers nationwide.

“This order gets the ball rolling on what we believe will be an enormously lucrative relationship, driving a series of major orders as GLAXON products take the world by storm,” remarked Leonard K. Armenta Jr, President of Torque Lifestyle Brands. “GLAXON is the most disruptive new brand in the space. GNC is an industry powerhouse with the ability to drive mass distribution of GLAXON products at scale, and this puts Zero Torque in place as the exclusive manufacturer tied to that equation.”

About Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc.

Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) is focused on driving performance through acquisitions and by advancing original brands in the rapidly growing supplemental nutrition marketplace.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding departure of the company’s CEO. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Corporate Contact:

