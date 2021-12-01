MAS Medical Staffing Appoints Shannon Delage as Chief Executive Officer

LONDONDERRY, N.H., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAS Medical Staffing ("MAS"), a leader in the tech-enabled nurse staffing industry primarily serving long-term care ("LTC") facilities on the East Coast, announced today that Shannon Delage has joined the company as chief executive officer and a member of the company's Board of Directors. Delage assumes the role from MAS founder and Chief Executive Officer Ken Johnson, who will remain a member of the board of directors and will assist in a seamless transition.

Delage is a seasoned healthcare leader with a career spent in provider service delivery, sales and marketing, and digital innovation. Her experience scaling businesses through technology enhancement, new market entry, and strategic acquisitions aligns well with MAS' unique capability, through its proprietary technology platform MAESTRA, to optimize per diem and travel nurse shift fulfillment through a dynamic online service marketplace application. Her proven track record driving strategic growth and managing teams uniquely suits MAS' Nurse-First culture of high-performing, highly engaged, and motivated caregivers.

Delage's career includes tenures in private equity-backed and public companies, including most recently as CEO of The Derm Group. In addition to her healthcare practice management experience, she has years of executive leadership experience across digital media, marketing, software, and publishing, including transforming Sotheby's global digital footprint and cross-selling Time Warner's digital publishing assets to pharmaceutical clients. She started her career at Bain & Company. Delage holds a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School and a bachelor's degree from Harvard University.

"I am thrilled to join the MAS Medical team, and I am looking forward to leading the digital transformation of this industry by leveraging the innovative MAESTRA technology and leading Nurse-First culture that MAS has developed," said Delage, CEO of MAS. "Supporting nurses and connecting them with facilities that match their preferences can improve the quality of care within the LTC setting, especially as the nation continues to struggle with staffing supply shortages — this is a critically important mission, and I am proud to be a part of it."

"There is no one more equipped to lead MAS through its next phase of growth than Shannon as we disrupt the marketplace with our enviable nurse talent and proprietary technology, MAESTRA," said John Findlay, partner, Periscope Equity, and board member, MAS. "Shannon is a great cultural fit, bringing proven executive, healthcare technology, and strategy experience, as well as deep appreciation for delivering an extraordinary nurse experience."

About MAS Medical Staffing

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Londonderry, New Hampshire, MAS is a leading tech-enabled medical staffing agency, primarily serving long-term care ("LTC") facilities in the Northeast region of the U.S. With a Nurse-First approach and innovative direct-to-clinician technology platform, MAS has amassed a community of over 3,400 active nurses that can be efficiently deployed within LTC, acute, and home-based care settings for per diem and travel nursing contracts. The company's proprietary technology platform MAESTRA optimizes per diem shift fulfillment by directly linking facilities and their open shifts with nurses through a dynamic service marketplace application, streamlining credentialing, communication, and payroll to provide the highest level of service for the nurses, healthcare facilities, and their patients.

