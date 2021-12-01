Competitive Power Ventures Retains Marathon Capital to Help Engage Corporate Customers Seeking an Innovative, Efficient Approach for Achieving Sustainability Goals

Braintree, MA, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competitive Power Ventures (“CPV”), a leading electric generation project development and asset management company, has retained Marathon Capital, LLC (“Marathon Capital”) to help provide a unique opportunity to corporate partners who seek to meet carbon reduction goals quickly and efficiently in the highly fragmented and complex landscape of wholesale power supply in the U.S. This partnership with CPV as developer, owner, aggregator, builder, and asset manager, provides large corporate buyers a mechanism to fast-track and streamline the purchase of large amounts of renewable energy in one partnership that provides a more predictable and customizable commercial approach.

“Engaging in renewable energy development partnerships is the most streamlined and cost-effective way for large companies to expedite their use of renewable energy in their operations and deliver on their carbon reduction goals,” said CPV President & Chief Commercial Officer Sherman Knight. “We believe Marathon Capital is the ideal firm to sync us with corporate partners who have set an aggressive timeline for their sustainability commitments.”

A partnership to develop renewable projects with CPV empowers buyers in three ways. First, it enables buyers to achieve renewable energy supply goals more quickly. Furthermore, it allows buyers to drive the development of projects that support their unique needs. And finally, it increases certainty of execution with a more efficient process of procuring renewable energy.

“Marathon Capital is thrilled to be working with the CPV team on their accelerated growth plan with a corporate partner,” said Joan Hutchinson, Managing Director of Offtake Advisory, Marathon Capital. “Utilizing a renewable energy development partnership will allow both parties to obtain a greater certainty of supply at competitive prices without the administrative burden of separate procurement processes for each renewable energy agreement.”

CPV’s decades of development and asset management experience make the company an ideal partner for navigating the complex development, procurement, and operational climate to provide a resilient supply of projects to buyers. Founded in 1999, the company is dedicated to increasing America’s energy sustainability by providing safe, reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible electric power. CPV has developed over 15,000 MW of power generation totaling over $15 billion in value, and our focus on local communities and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) has enabled us to grow into one of America’s premier energy companies.

Attachment