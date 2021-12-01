Futuris Company Welcomes New Regional Sales Director

FAIRFAX, VA, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futuris Company (OTC Pink: FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, welcomes Gary Tucker as Regional Sales Director of Health HR. Mr. Tucker comes to Health HR with over 17 years of experience as an Owner/Operator of multiple therapy staffing firms in South Florida.

Prior to his career in healthcare, Mr. Tucker was a Vice President of a large investment bank located in New York City with a day-to-day focus on managing domestic and global operations for the company. After 9/11, Mr., Tucker was asked to relocate with his family to company offices in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Within a year after the move to South Florida, Mr. Tucker had an opportunity to acquire a small therapy staffing firm based in Broward County, Florida. Mr. Tucker grew the business by taking on more clients and expanding the business into Palm Beach, Martin, and Saint Lucie Counties. Mr. Tucker sold the business a few years later to a large therapy staffing company based in the Midwest that was looking to expand into the South Florida market. Tucker stayed on with the company for a year to ensure a smooth transition after which he consulted for both Home Health and Therapy Staffing companies for 3 years. Tucker joining his most recent company, Advanced Healthcare Services, 3 ½ years ago as Director of Operations and managed the company through significant growth that saw the revenue of the company grow 3-fold in the 3 ½ years that Tucker was associated with the company.

Tucker has several Home Health accounts that are expected to join him after the move to Health HR. These accounts have, according to Tucker, shown a run rate for 2021 approximating $750,000.00. Once these accounts are on board, Tucker expects a continuation of the current revenue with these accounts in addition to bringing on additional home health partners in the near future.

Mr. Tucker is excited to be joining Health HR and sees tremendous opportunities in the healthcare staffing sector in the Florida market. Said Mr. Tucker, “I cannot be more excited to be joining Health HR/Futuris and look forward to working with the team to make Health HR the preeminent therapy staffing company in Florida and beyond”.

We encourage shareholders to continually visit our website and social media platforms for updates.

Website: www.futuris.company

Twitter: www.twitter.com/futuriscompany

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on executive search, Staffing and Consulting services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Futuris Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact Information:

Futuris Company

Preya Narain

Email: info.it@futuris.company

Phone: (347) 837-0626

SOURCE: Futuris Company