SBTX, TWVLX & NVAX – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action Deadlines

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX)

Class Period: December 3, 2020 - September 10, 2021

Deadline: January 4, 2022

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. The complaint continues to allege that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies, and specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Silverback's lead product candidate SBT6050 was less effective than the Company had represented to investors; (2) accordingly, the Company had overstated SBT6050's commercial and/or clinical prospects; and (3) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

American Century Value Fund (NASDAQ: TWVLX)

Class Period: November 5, 2018 - present

Deadline: January 10, 2022

The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented the fund's principal investment strategy in its publicly filed registration statements and prospectuses by employing a "closet indexing" strategy yet charging excessive fees for purportedly active management.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX)

Class Period: March 2, 2021 - October 19, 2021

Deadline: January 11, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Novavax overstated its manufacturing capabilities and downplayed manufacturing issues that would impact its approval timeline for NVX-CoV2373; (2) as a result, Novavax was unlikely to meet its anticipated EUA regulatory timelines for NVX-CoV2373; (3) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory and commercial prospects for NVX-CoV2373; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

