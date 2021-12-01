Generation USA Elects Four New Members to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation USA , a workforce development nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce it has added four new members to its Board of Directors in 2021: Denise Baek, Jonathan Carmel, Claudia Jaramillo, and Van Richardson.

Baek is the Vice President of Human Resources (HR) for the Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, and Informatics (RGI) business within Medtronic's Minimally Invasive Therapies Group (MITG) at Medtronic. She is responsible for the strategic direction and global leadership of the HR function in the RGI business. With more than 17 years of HR experience at Medtronic, she has extensive knowledge in leadership development, organization design, business transformation, inclusion and diversity, change management, and business unit HR partner roles.

Carmel is currently the Executive-in-Residence at Collective[i], which uses artificial intelligence and a network model to provide the most powerful revenue optimization system with clients around the world, including most of the Fortune 2000. Jonathan fills a variety of roles including sales, strategy, and marketing.

Jaramillo is the Corporate Officer and Vice President Treasurer of Schlumberger, the world's largest oilfield services company, with sales and operations in more than 120 countries. During her 20-plus years with Schlumberger, she has held a variety of leadership and senior finance positions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In her current position, she is responsible for the company's global liquidity, investments portfolio, and debt capital transactions in the U.S. and European markets. She also manages relations with the credit rating agencies, global bank group, and insurers.

Richardson serves as Chief Information Officer of iManage, which is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™ through its intelligent, cloud-enabled, secure knowledge work platform. In this role, he is responsible for delivering strategic IT initiatives and solutions that enable the business to scale and meet the changing demands of its customers. As part of this mandate, he oversees multiple areas, including Infrastructure, Global Service Delivery, Corporate IT Security, Collaboration, Business Applications, Data, and Business Intelligence.

"We are pleased to welcome Denise, Jonathan, Claudia, and Van to the Generation USA Board of Directors," said Sean Segal, Generation USA Chief Executive Officer. "Their wealth of knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we look toward our future and continued evolution in our efforts to best serve our learners."

Generation USA provides free job training, placement, and support to help people find life-changing careers. The global pandemic has led to an unprecedented surge in unemployment - 375 million workers of all ages needed to learn new skills by 2030. To date, more than 38,000 people have graduated from Generation programs around the world.

About Generation USA

