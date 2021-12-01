CHRISTEL HOUSE RECEIVES $500,000 GRANT FROM THE CHARLES AND LUCILLE KING FAMILY FOUNDATION

Indianapolis, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (INDIANAPOLIS) A generous grant of $500,000 from The Charles and Lucille King Family Foundation will be utilized to support the Christel House College & Careers program and will establish a new endowment for graduates pursuing further education in the arts according to Bart Peterson, President and CEO, Christel House International. “We are grateful to The Charles and Lucille King Family Foundation for their support of our Christel House students and graduates around the world. The outstanding results of the College & Careers program have motivated us to continue to expand and enhance this critical and unique component of the Christel House model,” said Peterson. As part of the grant, Christel House will also create an endowment to be known as The Charles and Lucille King Family Foundation Arts Fund. The fund will be designated to provide scholarships and/or stipends to graduates pursuing the arts, which are core to the Christel House model.

Christel House maintains regular contact with all graduates for five years. Mentoring and other support is provided until they are established in a full time job or advanced studies. By the age of twenty three, 73% of Christel House alumni are earning more than the household incomes of their local community.

About The Charles and Lucille King Family Foundation

Diana King grew up in the world of television, a daughter of the late Charles King (who founded King World Productions in 1964) and his wife Lucille King. King World became the leading distributor of television syndicated programming in the United States, including such iconic series as The Little Rascals, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy!, The Oprah Winfrey Show, Inside Edition and Dr. Phil. Diana began working in the accounting department of the family business in 1972, and at the time of King World's acquisition by the CBS Corporation in 2000 served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Director.

Diana established the Foundation in 1988 to support individuals and organizations committed to educational excellence and professional development, in particular film, television and other media. During her 30-year tenure as Board Chair and President, the Foundation awarded hundreds of scholarships to students with a focus in film, television and related media/communications studies at colleges and universities around the country, in many instances to individuals who would have been financially unable to continue their studies without this assistance. In addition, the Foundation has acted as a longtime sponsor of programs at several leading cultural and educational institutions around the country.

About Christel House International

Christel House transforms the lives of children by breaking the cycle of poverty. Christel House helps children from underserved communities around the world realize their full potential. It starts with a strong K-12 academic curriculum and adds character development programming to instill independence, integrity, social responsibility, and leadership. Christel House currently serves over 6,000 students and alumni through nine schools – located in India, Jamaica, Mexico, South Africa, and the United States. 100% of donations support programs and services for students.

Much more than a school, Christel House was established in 1998 by Founder Christel DeHaan. Christel House students maintain a 97% graduation exam pass rate, and the majority of its graduates go on to pursue higher education. They become productive citizens, and many secure employment with top multinational corporations. Christel House graduates are confident, hardworking, responsible and ethical, with a passion for giving back to their communities and caring for their families.

