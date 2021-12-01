Visionstate’s IoT Technology Pivotal in the Fight Against COVID-19

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) As new variants of COVID-19 continue to emerge globally and threaten to extend the two-year-old pandemic, Visionstate IoT Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Visionstate Corp., is positioning its technology as a key component in the fight against the virus.



Visionstate IoT Inc. develops technology designed to track and measure frontline cleaning protocols both inside and outside of publicly accessible buildings. The Company’s proprietary WANDA™ technology collects data on cleaning activities and integrates itself within third-party sensors to provide detailed analytics on cleaning performance, including whether they meet the higher standards introduced as a result of COVID-19.

Visionstate IoT Inc.’s technology is an important tool for frontline cleaning staff and facility managers to ensure protocols are being met. In an article entitled “Cleaners are front-line heroes. They need better tools.” (Toronto Star, August 9, 2021), columnist Val Ramanand emphasizes the importance of frontline cleaning in the battle against COVID-19.

“If you picture a front-line hero in the fight against COVID, you might think about a doctor, a nurse, or a teacher,” Ramanand writes. “But important battles have been fought by cleaners, custodians and orderlies.”

“If our cleaners have better tools,” Ramanand concludes, “it will mean better public confidence and better public safety as we put the pandemic behind us, but also for years to come.”

As a provider of IoT technology in cleaning and hygiene, Visionstate has responded to the demand for innovative solutions for facility managers and frontline staff. The Company has expanded from interactive tablets mounted at the entrance of restrooms to a mobile app that can track activities and cleaning alerts in any location within or outside a facility.

Visionstate has also coupled its mobile app with QR codes that collect customer feedback and are scanned by staff when recording cleaning activities. Visionstate has successfully eliminated any potential touchpoints while significantly expanding the applicability of the technology by tracking virtually any area or item that requires scheduled cleaning.

Going mobile has also increased the speed of deployment, eliminating the need for physical installations and associated infrastructure. This means problematic facilities with outbreaks can quickly deploy the mobile app to ensure cleaning protocols are being met or exceeded. Intuitive analytics dashboards provide insights into key performance measures, including the staff’s responsiveness to alerts issued by the public.

Visionstate is committed to investing in technology that provides frontline protection against viruses and other diseases. This includes integration of third-party sensors that can measure surface cleanliness and other environmental conditions.

The Company has plans to launch a new website in February 2022 to better reflect the important role Visionstate’s technology plays in protecting against the outbreak of disease. Additionally, internal sales personnel are being added to increase market penetration. Management believes its product is a major component in the fight against viral transmission.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate IoT Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences. Visit the website to learn more: https://www.visionstate.com/

