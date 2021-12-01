Epiq Acquires Simplex Services Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today that it has acquired Simplex Services Inc. (Simplex), a leading alternative legal services provider based in Canada.



Founded in 2012 by two former GE executives, Simplex, and its affiliated law firm, Simplex Legal LLP, provide flexible legal talent and tech-enabled legal services to corporate clients throughout Canada. Simplex’s offerings include interim support for in-house teams and corporations, legal tech consulting, and technology-enabled legal services for high-volume legal mandates such as financing and corporate maintenance filings.

“We continue to pursue opportunities to help our clients transform the delivery of legal services and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their law departments,” said Ziad Mantoura, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Legal & Consulting Solutions, Epiq. “Simplex founders have a digital-first orientation that is reflected in how Simplex serves its clients. The tech-enabled Simplex platform furthers our efforts to offer clients tools they can utilize on their own digital transformation journeys.”

The acquisition will increase the overall scale of Epiq’s flexible legal talent offerings, following the successful launch of Epiq Counsel in the United States (U.S.) in January 2021. In addition to increasing Epiq’s offerings in Canada, Epiq intends to leverage the Simplex technology platform to expand our capabilities to include support for high-volume legal work in the U.S.

“Companies and their legal departments have to be more innovative than ever for their businesses to thrive,” said Martine Boucher, Co-Founder of Simplex and Managing Partner of Simplex Legal LLP. “Together, we can scale and extend our transformative work with legal teams across Canada.”

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Click here to learn more.

About Simplex

Simplex manages the operations of Simplex Legal LLP, a national law firm based in Canada. Together, they utilize purpose-built technology to deliver legal and legal technology services to clients in a flexible and cost-effective manner. Simplex Legal LLP offers experienced lawyers the opportunity to do sophisticated work in a flexible, virtual and outcome-oriented environment. Click here to learn more.

