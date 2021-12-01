TitanHQ Launch SpamTitan Plus to Combat Zero-Day Email Phishing Attacks.

GALWAY, Ireland & TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TitanHQ, the leading provider of cloud-based email security solutions for over 20 years, today launched SpamTitan Plus. The new product provides leading-edge, AI-driven anti-phishing prevention with the newest "zero-day" threat protection and intelligence. SpamTitan Plus provides better coverage than the current market leaders, with significant uplifts in phishing link detections and much faster detection speeds.

A new option for TitanHQ's ecosystem of over 12,000 customers and 3,000 Managed Service Providers, SpamTitan Plus improves protection against phishing, business email compromise and zero-day attacks by neutralizing malicious links in emails. It inspects all URLs to identify links to malicious websites. It also rewrites all URLs and provides time-of-click analysis to protect against links to websites that appear to be safe on delivery but are later weaponized with malware.

SpamTitan Plus malicious URL protection eliminates the risk of a "wrong click" that could result in:

stolen personal data

stolen financial card details

stolen log in credentials

installation of malware onto your computer

Keys statistics (independently verified):

- 100% coverage of phishing threats from the current market leading anti-phishing feeds

- 1.5X increase in unique phishing URL threat detection than the current market leaders

- 1.6X faster and more rapid phishing detection than the current market leaders

- 10 million net new, previously undiscovered, Phishing URLs every single day

- 5 minutes from initial detection of the malicious, offending URL to your end-users mailbox

According to Ronan Kavanagh, TitanHQ CEO, "The overwhelming feedback from our users and customer base has been that phishing attacks are becoming more advanced, proficient and dangerous. Phishing is the number one problem to solve in the email security community. With that in mind we allocated resources and investment to develop a solution with new, cutting-edge, robust, fast phishing threat intelligence driven by a team of security specialists. We're very happy with the result - SpamTitan Plus."

SpamTitan Plus is available from today. To learn more about SpamTitan Plus advanced phishing protection visit TitanHQ.com.

About TitanHQ

TitanHQ is a 20-year old multi-award-winning web filtering, email security and email archiving SaaS business. We protect 8,500 businesses and work daily with over 2,500 MSPs. We protect your customers from malware, ransomware, phishing, viruses, botnets and other cyber threats.

Most importantly our products were built from the ground up with MSPs for MSPs. We save MSPs support and engineering time by stopping problems at source while also providing ideal products to sell in your technology stack.

www.TitanHQ.com

Press Contact: Geraldine Hunt / Tel: 00 353 91 545500

