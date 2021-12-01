Boldare Launches CTO as a Service with Unique Differentiators that Accelerate Growth and Enrich User Experience

CTO as a Service at Boldare Includes a Three-Domain Approach, is Built on the Company’s Holacratic Organizational Structure and Is Delivered More Cost Effectively than Competitive Solutions

GLIWICE, Poland, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boldare , a leading international design and digital product development company, has launched a CTO as a Service (CTOaaS) offering with several unique differentiators from the abundance of CTOaaS players in the market today. A recent client engagement highlights the benefits of this approach, which enabled Kaspien to accelerate its growth.



“Organizations need the structure and expertise that CTO as a Service provides when aiming to expand into a new market or grow their ecosystem of digital products,” said Piotr Majchrzak, co-CEO, Boldare. “Our advantage over the typical CTO role is that we approach the problem from the perspective of three domains, not just one. We take the product, technology, and process into consideration when developing a solution—changing the whole system, not one small cog.”

As companies begin to scale, they require a technically trained manager to develop a product strategy, advise and guide throughout the process, and provide the best technical solutions to meet business goals. Depending on the individual company’s needs, the team of CTOs could work at adjustable capacities—with a customized, agile scope, the service can be scaled up or down as issues arise and resolve.



Boldare’s team of experts, under the leadership of its co-CEOs, develop strategies for product development projects, overcome organizational challenges, and enable the scaling of systems in companies. They collectively assume traditional CTO tasks or support existing CTOs with their larger challenges and long-term goals.

Boldare is structured as a holacracy, a method of decentralized management and organizational governance that distributes authority and decision-making through a holarchy of self-organizing roles and teams. The CTOaaS offering was inspired by the way Boldare disperses the CTO role in their own organization. At Boldare, the role of a CTO is dispersed among three roles, with each role contributing its unique expertise to harmoniously achieve the company’s strategic goals.



In addition, Boldare’s team is based in Poland, which is known for its large community of technology experts that are able to operate with infrastructure costs far below those of the U.S. or much of Europe.

Boldare Enables Kaspien to Expand Outside the U.S.

Boldare recently completed a seamless integration of its CTOaaS for Kaspien, a leading e-commerce company that optimizes and grows brands across leading online marketplaces. Boldare provided Kaspien with an enhanced development strategy that aligned with the company’s overall business goals while creating a sense of security among the internal team. With a need to accelerate progress on the development of four key apps, and the ambition to expand outside of the U.S., Kaspien selected CTOaaS to deliver a strategy quickly and execute it smoothly.

“We came to Boldare with a desire to accelerate our company’s growth,” said Kunal Chopra, Chief Executive Officer, Kaspien. “The team delivered many quick solutions from the start, helping us see and feel an immediate difference. They provided a holistic technological strategy with the context necessary for our team to make swift, educated decisions, which accelerated our international expansion efforts.”

About Boldare

Boldare is an agile-powered company with 17 years of experience in the international software development market. The company has built over 270 digital products for clients around the globe. Boldare’s purpose is to help solve the business problems of their partners by creating bespoke software products equipped with user-centered, award-winning UX designs focused on addressing users’ real needs. Boldare helps improve business processes and guide partners in their digital transformation efforts.

Boldare is headquartered in Gliwice, Poland—home to the top engineers in the world—and operates in four different locations, including Warsaw. Boldare works with clients in Western and Northern Europe, the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.boldare.com .