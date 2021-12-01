Verizon teams up with Bang & Olufsen to launch soundbars with built-in Stream TV

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Stream TV now sounds as good as it looks with the introduction of two premium soundbars featuring Verizon’s on-demand streaming solution built-in. Designed in collaboration with luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen, the new soundbars give you that big movie experience in your living room with no additional speakers or receiver required.



Stream TV Soundbar ($399.99) and Stream TV Soundbar Pro ($999.99) are available exclusively at Verizon starting today. And as part of Verizon’s Buy More Save More offer, if you purchase three eligible accessories — including both new soundbars — you can save 30%. This offer increases to 40% as you buy more accessories1.

Verizon worked with Bang & Olufsen to bring the Danish brand’s powerful sound to the Stream TV Soundbar and Soundbar Pro. With built-in 4K Ultra HD2 streaming, the soundbars are the perfect 2-in-1 entertainment solution to bring the ultimate cinematic experience to your home. Your existing media devices, including game consoles3 and Blu-ray players, can also be connected for a seamless experience.

Stream TV: The best in entertainment, all in one place

Stream TV is Verizon’s next-gen streaming platform that makes it simple to binge-watch your favorite movies and shows with quick access to streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and so many others. Powered by Android TV, Stream TV helps you find the best on-demand entertainment and discover the most exciting shows, movies and apps in one place.

The latest hits are also available for rent or purchase on demand through the Stream TV store4. If you would rather play than watch, hundreds of new and classic games are available through Google Play — no console needed.

Use the voice-powered remote with Google Assistant to search for content or control volume, TV power and other settings5. The unique Find My Remote feature helps you keep track of the remote at all times. For content stored on your phone, built-in Chromecast can wirelessly stream select videos, pictures and music to your TV.

Bring the theater to your living room

The Stream TV Soundbar sports five Bang & Olufsen-tuned speakers and Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound for exceptional sound quality. With 4K Ultra High Definition video streaming, you can experience cinema-quality sound and vision in the comfort of your own home. Stream TV Soundbar Pro steps up to nine Bang & Olufsen speakers with Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound for an even grander home-theater experience, and adds a third HDMI port for added connectivity. Bang & Olufsen also designed the sleek silhouette for the Pro, giving it a modern, minimalist look that begs to be placed front and center — even when it isn’t on.

Automatic sound field selection detects what you are watching and adjusts audio settings to provide the best playback. Whether you need clear dialogue in a movie or a roaring crowd in a sporting event, Stream TV Soundbar will adjust your audio settings for optimal performance6.

Better sound on the better network

Verizon and Bang & Olufsen officially announced their partnership to bring a curated selection of Bang & Olufsen’s products to Verizon’s customers in August 2020.

“Verizon is a leading provider of the best, most sought after communications, information and entertainment services for customers,” Chris Emmons, vice president, Devices and Accessories, Verizon, noted at the time of the announcement. “We are thrilled to be working with Bang & Olufsen, a brand known for its world-class audio and TV solutions, to provide our customers with more premium home entertainment experiences.”

“Bang & Olufsen has a long history of delivering truly immersive home entertainment experiences. The importance of these experiences has only increased in recent months, as we find ourselves spending more time at home,” Rick Costanzo, Bang & Olufsen’s vice president, Americas, said regarding the partnership. “We share Verizon’s strong focus on high-quality home experiences, and we are excited to be working with such a distinguished brand to bring our iconic audio and TV solutions to their customers in the U.S.”

Purchase your Stream TV Soundbar or Stream TV Soundbar Pro at Verizon today, or check out the original Stream TV if you want easy access to your favorite streaming services.

1Must purchase 3 or more eligible accessories with a retail price of $19.99 or more in a single transaction. Get 30% off 3 eligible accessories, 35% off 4 eligible accessories or 40% off 5 or more eligible accessories. Max 10 items per customer per transaction. Exclusions apply. Items with a retail price ending in $.97 are not eligible. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. While supplies last. Free 2-day shipping for device and accessory order of $49+.

24K compatible devices required. 4K content viewing will be impacted by additional factors like internet speed, Home Network congestion and operating system of devices used for content access.

3Gaming systems and other AV equipment should be connected directly to the soundbar via HDMI for an optimal experience.

4Purchase or rent available through Stream TV or Stream TV app on Android Platform. iOS is not supported. Verizon account required for Stream Tv store purchases.

5Google service terms apply.

6Sound field selection is automatic for Verizon Fios content only. Users must be logged into an active Verizon account to enable. Other content can be changed manually.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Bang & Olufsen is a global luxury lifestyle brand founded in 1925 in Struer, Denmark, by Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen whose devotion and vision remain the foundation for the company. The rich heritage built around the relentless determination to create products that push the boundaries of audio technology continues to place the company at the forefront of audio innovation. Today, every Bang & Olufsen product is still characterized by the unique combination of beautiful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship. The company’s innovative and progressive audio products are sold worldwide in Bang & Olufsen monobrand stores, online, and in multibrand stores. The company employs over 1,000 people and operates in more than 70 markets.

