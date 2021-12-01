Micron and UMC Expand Relationship to Strengthen Customer Supply Chains

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, today announced an expansion of its business relationship with United Microelectronics Corporation (TWSE: 2303; NYSE: UMC), providing Micron opportunities to secure supply for automotive, mobile and critical customers into the future.



“Expanding our relationship with UMC helps us strengthen our customers’ supply chains and is a great opportunity to increase collaboration across the semiconductor industry,” said Executive Vice President and Head of Global Operations, Manish Bhatia. “This expanded relationship provides Micron continuing access to products that are critical to our automotive and mobile customers, and we look forward to working with UMC in the coming years to deliver our industry-leading memory and storage solutions to our customers globally.”

“UMC is pleased to be working with Micron, one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies known for its technology leadership leading-edge manufacturing, to address customer needs,” said Jason Wang, director and president, UMC. “Industry collaboration has never been more important to addressing the challenges our customers face today and into the future.”

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC’s comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include Logic/Mixed-Signal, embedded High-Voltage, embedded Non-Volatile-Memory, RFSOI and BCD etc. Most of UMC's 12-in & 8-in fabs with its core R&D are located in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC has total 12 fabs in production with combined capacity close to 800,000 wafers per month (8-in equivalent), and all of them are certified with IATF-16949 automotive quality standard. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea & Singapore, with worldwide total 19,500 employees. For more information, please visit: https://www.umc.com.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

