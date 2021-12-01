Bespoke Financial Raises $125 Million to Expand Lending Capacity, Fund the Growth of the Cannabis Industry

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Financial , the nation’s first cannabis-focused fintech lending platform, announced today the closing of a $125 million credit facility.

This infusion of capital from institutional investment funds is a strong show of confidence in cannabis debt financing as well as in Bespoke Financial’s approach to working with these businesses. The company has effectively mainstreamed cannabis lending by providing a comprehensive technology platform and data-driven application process enabling licensed cannabis operators to access financing quickly and seamlessly, as evidenced by the company’s automated pre-qualification for dispensary financing .

“This added lending capacity demonstrates that more institutional investment firms are recognizing the cannabis industry's potential. Institutional investors are chasing high yields and seeking to minimize volatility, especially through investments that are not subject to future COVID-related market disruptions. Cannabis debt financing checks all of these boxes,” said George Mancheril, chief executive officer of Bespoke Financial. “Bespoke Financial is serving as a conduit for larger pools of capital to enter the space in a structured and scalable manner ahead of federal regulatory change, if and when that comes.”

Bespoke has been at the forefront of the industry trend toward debt financing, working with both large and small companies of all license types, including brands like Jeeter, Buddies, Claybourne Co., and Friendly Farms. Since the company’s launch more than three years ago, Bespoke has provided funding for a growing number of businesses spanning the entire cannabis supply chain. The company now works across the country in 12 regulated markets from California to Maine, financing lines of credit in amounts as large as $15 million.

“The rise of debt financing is an encouraging and important moment in the history of the industry and will enable smart operators to scale and remain nimble without sacrificing growth opportunities,” Mancheril said. “Debt capital is a tool that has been a mainstay of how traditional businesses operate and is now finally widely available to cannabis businesses of all sizes. We feel this is really exciting news, not just for Bespoke and our team, but for the industry as a whole.”

Retailers interested in pursuing dispensary financing can pre-qualify for a Bespoke Financial revolving line of credit by completing this simple online application .

About Bespoke Financial

Founded in 2018, Bespoke Financial is the nation's first licensed fintech lender focused on the cannabis industry and is focused on bridging the divide between institutional investors and cannabis. Led by a premier team of experts in fintech and cannabis industries, Bespoke Financial provides clients access to working capital by offering short term lending options to fuel business growth in the legal cannabis industry, reducing cash flow cycles and providing cannabis companies greater financial flexibility. The company is backed by respected venture capital firms such as Casa Verde Capital, Sweat Equity Ventures, Greenhouse Capital Partners, Outbound Ventures, Ceres Group Holdings and Vista Investment Group. For more information visit www.bespokefinancial.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

Contact: Jim Dissett

The 9th Block

303-532-7392

jim@the9thblock.com