Illumio Global Technology Alliance Partner Program Reduces Risk for Modern Enterprises

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc. , the pioneer and leader of Zero Trust segmentation, today announced the new Illumio Technology Alliance Partner Program (TAP). The newly designed program signals Illumio’s strong commitment to the creation and distribution of meaningful integrations with technology partners across the ecosystem to reduce risk and accelerate the path to Zero Trust security adoption for modern enterprises.

Zero Trust security is predicated on the “assume breach” mindset, which acknowledges that attackers are already in IT environments and uses a wide range of technology to prevent the severe impact of those attacks. According to the Forrester August 2021 report, The Zero Trust eXtended (ZTX) Ecosystem , “Zero Trust has become a critical security initiative. Security teams across the world in both the government and corporate realms are using the simple but powerful concepts of Zero Trust as the foundation of their strategic plans and roadmaps.” That said, it cannot be achieved with any single product. The Illumio TAP makes it easy for partners to integrate with Illumio’s leading Zero Trust segmentation solutions through technology, APIs, documentation, and support, which create comprehensive offerings for customers to reach their Zero Trust goals with ease and speed.



“Developing a true Zero Trust security approach requires partnerships across a broad array of leading security technologies,” said Eric Renner, Vice President of Technology Alliances at Illumio. “Our new Technology Alliance Program will help our customers strengthen their cyber resiliency by better connecting our market leading micro-segmentation technology with other best-of-breed security solutions that they are deploying across their organization. This strategic investment in our technology partners is an extension of our customer-first business mindset and our commitment to continued cybersecurity innovation.”

Illumio reduces risk for modern enterprises by providing visibility and protection of critical applications and data. Illumio allows organizations to see risk and secure data across their entire environment, from data centers and endpoints to cloud-native apps and public or hybrid clouds. The Illumio TAP is the next step in allowing organizations to better protect themselves with a holistic approach to implementing a Zero Trust security model.

Supporting Quotes

“One of the greatest challenges that organizations face today is business disruption caused by cyber-attacks such as ransomware. Illumio’s pioneering approach to ransomware containment through Zero Trust segmentation perfectly complements IBM Security QRadar XDR, Guardium data security, and Verify identity and access management to protect, detect, and respond to cyber-attacks,” said Chris Meenan, VP of Product Management and Strategy at IBM Security. “As Zero Trust strategies continue to evolve and mature, we’re thrilled to partner with companies like Illumio, who are introducing new approaches that minimize the impact of the most sophisticated threats.”

“Tenable has created an ecosystem of partners that allows organizations to analyze, gain context, and take action from rich data sets to reduce risk,” said Ray Komar, vice president of technical alliances at Tenable. “We are happy to partner with Illumio, whose Zero Trust security model, visibility, and segmentation nicely complement Tenable’s market-leading solutions.”

“The HashiCorp Terraform provider for Illumio allows DevOps users to manage Illumio resources using infrastructure as code,” said Asvin Ramesh, Sr. Director, Alliances, at HashiCorp. “We are excited to have Illumio as a new technology partner.”

For more information about the Illumio TAP, visit: https://www.illumio.com/partners/tap .

About Illumio

Illumio, the pioneer and market leader of Zero Trust segmentation, prevents breaches from becoming cyber disasters. Illumio protects critical applications and valuable digital assets with proven segmentation technology purpose-built for the Zero Trust security model. Illumio ransomware mitigation and segmentation solutions see risk, isolate attacks, and secure data across cloud-native apps, hybrid and multi-clouds, data centers, and endpoints, enabling the world’s leading organizations to strengthen their cyber resiliency and reduce risk.