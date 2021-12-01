IDEX Alleviates Long-Standing DeFi Failures with v3 Hybrid Liquidity Launch on Polygon

San Francisco, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDEX, a leading decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX), has announced the launch of its v3 Hybrid Liquidity DEX on Polygon. The launch of the world’s first hybrid liquidity DEX aims to alleviate the primary shortcomings within the DEX ecosystem, including front-running, slippage, and sandwich attacks, while also protecting users from the surging gas fees on the Ethereum network. The innovative exchange design offers crypto traders a unique trading experience with the familiar features of centralized exchanges (CEX) and DEXs, including a high-performance order book, improved security, and the liquidity of AMM pools.

DeFi continues to grow exponentially, with the total value locked (TVL) in DeFi protocols increasing from $21.6 billion in January 2021 to $256.91 billion today — representing a 1,089.4% spike. However, little has been done to address persistent issues plaguing the DeFi ecosystem, including failed transactions, front-running, and miner extractable value (MEV). Popular Ethereum-based DEX, Uniswap, recently publicized a reduction in failed transactions across its platform from 11% down to 6%. However, this week alone, Uniswap users still suffered from more than 100,000 failed transactions, highlighting the severity of this problem. Adding insult to injury, MEV remains a massive problem within the DeFi ecosystem, as more than $750 million has been extracted on Ethereum — most of which can be attributed to arbitrage transactions.

The current bull run generated a record $23.6 billion in trading volume in September, but surging gas prices still cost traders an average of $69.1 million each week on the Ethereum network. The launch of v3 Hybrid Liquidity looks to deliver traders the most popular elements of both CEXs and DEXs with settlement costs 10,000-100,000x cheaper than on Ethereum L1.

“DeFi has been hamstrung by issues like gas prices, front-running, and slippage since its inception, yet few solutions have truly offered answers to these problems,” said Alex Wearn, CEO of IDEX. “The novel Hybrid Liquidity design protects users from these pain points, while simultaneously generating higher returns for liquidity providers to boost the scalability of the wider decentralized economy.”

IDEX v3 Hybrid Liquidity combines an order book and automated market maker (AMM) liquidity pools to protect users from AMM pitfalls by instantly executing trades against the best combination of limit orders and pooled liquidity. This approach generates higher returns for liquidity providers, allows for advanced trades like stop-loss and limit orders, and fair, real-time trade execution.

“We are excited to assist IDEX launch its platform on Polygon, and believe it will serve as a catalyst for decentralized applications building on our network,” commented Hamzah Khan, DeFi Lead at Polygon. “IDEX takes an innovative approach to resolve issues such as front-running and failed trades, which helps drive significant value for traders.”

In conjunction with the launch of the v3 protocol, IDEX is unveiling a number of unique incentives for users who interact with the DEX.

Liquidity Mining: IDEX is commiting 1,400,000 IDEX per week to liquidity mining rewards on IDEX v3 to bolster the liquidity. Rewards will be spread across all of the pools/markets available on IDEX v3 with a weighted distribution. Trading Rewards: IDEX is implementing a trading rewards program that will run for two consecutive 15-day periods. Users will be rewarded with a proportionate amount of IDEX from the rewards pool according to their volume compared to total exchange volume during the 15-day period. Rewards will be made available 1-3 days after the 15-day period ends on the Trading Rewards page. A First Trade Bonus: IDEX is committing 1,000,000 IDEX to a First Trade Bonus for wallets that have previously traded on the Polygon versions of QuickSwap or SushiSwap. The first trade bonus will be claimable after December 12 on the Trading Rewards page. Free MATIC Faucet: IDEX v3 on Polygon has implemented a MATIC token faucet for users to claim MATIC. Traders can claim once per wallet by simply clicking ‘Claim MATIC’ on the navigation bar of the exchange.

Following the IDEX Hybrid Liquidity Mainnet launch, IDEX plans to expand to additional networks to offer these novel features to a wider trading audience.

To begin interacting with IDEX Hybrid Liquidity, visit the IDEX HL Polygon Mainnet here: idex.io. For more information about the new Hybrid Liquidity product, visit the IDEX blog or Twitter.

About IDEX

IDEX is the first Hybrid Liquidity decentralized crypto currency exchange, combining a high-performance order book with Automated Market Making (AMM). The platform blends the best of centralized and decentralized exchanges, with the performance and features of an order book and the security and liquidity of an AMM. IDEX allows traders to get the best spreads, avoid failed transactions, and easily provide liquidity, all with the power of real limit and stop-loss orders.