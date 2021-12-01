Bigeye Announces the Data Reliability Engineering Conference (DRE-CON)

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bigeye , the creator of the leading data observability platform, announces the Data Reliability Engineering Conference (DRE-CON) , to be held virtually on December 14, 2021. This one-day conference was developed in response to the evolving need for data teams to ensure data reliability as they operate ever-expanding data platforms, more complex applications, and a faster rate of change. More than 20 data leaders will come together to discuss the tools and processes necessary for tackling reliability in a scalable way.



“To unlock the full potential of their data, every organization needs to take an engineering approach to data reliability.” — Kyle Kirwan, CEO and co-founder of Bigeye

1,000+ attendees will enjoy 14+ sessions featuring data leaders from leading companies and modern service providers on how to solve the most complex data reliability problems facing data teams today, including Alation, Census, Convoy, Datadog, Figma, Picnic Health, Stemma, Tecton, Wayfair, ZipCo, and more. Confirmed speakers include:

Max Beauchemin, CEO and Founder of Preset

Colin Zima, VP Product at Looker

Shruti Bhat, CPO of Rockset

Abe Gong, Founder of Great Expectations

Megan Cartwright, Manager, Data Science and Engineering (DSE) at Netflix



This virtual event includes a full day of technical talks, panels, and networking, focusing on the seven principles for reliable data pipelines , covering topics that include:

How the Modern Data Stack is Reshaping Data Engineering

Controlling Changes at the Source — Treating Data as Code

Achieving Speed at Scale: the Modern Real-time Data Stack

Monitoring: A Data Science Perspective

Simplicity at Scale - Promoting Reuse and Reliability of Data Across Distributed Data Organization

Setting Standards to Ensure Analytics Users’ Trust

For more information on the Data Reliability Engineering Conference and free registration, visit: www.drecon.org . To learn more about data reliability engineering, read the blog on the genesis of the conference .

About Bigeye