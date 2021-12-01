Bigeye Announces the Data Reliability Engineering Conference (DRE-CON)

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bigeye, the creator of the leading data observability platform, announces the Data Reliability Engineering Conference (DRE-CON), to be held virtually on December 14, 2021. This one-day conference was developed in response to the evolving need for data teams to ensure data reliability as they operate ever-expanding data platforms, more complex applications, and a faster rate of change. More than 20 data leaders will come together to discuss the tools and processes necessary for tackling reliability in a scalable way.
“To unlock the full potential of their data, every organization needs to take an engineering approach to data reliability.” — Kyle Kirwan, CEO and co-founder of Bigeye
1,000+ attendees will enjoy 14+ sessions featuring data leaders from leading companies and modern service providers on how to solve the most complex data reliability problems facing data teams today, including Alation, Census, Convoy, Datadog, Figma, Picnic Health, Stemma, Tecton, Wayfair, ZipCo, and more. Confirmed speakers include:
- Max Beauchemin, CEO and Founder of Preset
- Colin Zima, VP Product at Looker
- Shruti Bhat, CPO of Rockset
- Abe Gong, Founder of Great Expectations
- Megan Cartwright, Manager, Data Science and Engineering (DSE) at Netflix
This virtual event includes a full day of technical talks, panels, and networking, focusing on the seven principles for reliable data pipelines, covering topics that include:
- How the Modern Data Stack is Reshaping Data Engineering
- Controlling Changes at the Source — Treating Data as Code
- Achieving Speed at Scale: the Modern Real-time Data Stack
- Monitoring: A Data Science Perspective
- Simplicity at Scale - Promoting Reuse and Reliability of Data Across Distributed Data Organization
- Setting Standards to Ensure Analytics Users’ Trust
For more information on the Data Reliability Engineering Conference and free registration, visit: www.drecon.org. To learn more about data reliability engineering, read the blog on the genesis of the conference.
About Bigeye
Bigeye is a data observability platform that brings data engineers, analysts, scientists, and stakeholders together to build trust in data. Companies like Instacart, Clubhouse, and Udacity use Bigeye to automate monitoring and anomaly detection and create SLAs to ensure data quality and reliable data pipelines. With complete API access, a user-friendly interface, and automated yet flexible customization, data teams can monitor quality, proactively detect and resolve issues, and ensure that every user can rely on the data. www.bigeye.com