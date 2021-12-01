New York, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Cigarettes Market – Analysis By Product Type, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country : Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187374/?utm_source=GNW

E-cigarettes are being recognised as an alternative to conventional cigarettes. Factors such as awareness about the harmful effects of conventional cigarettes reduced tar, and carbon monoxide inhalation through an electronic cigarette, growing disposable income and rise in technological developments by electronic cigarette manufacturers driving the growth of the e-cigarettes market.



The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 has impacted the growth of the e-cigarette market. The outbreak of novel coronavirus caused an adverse disruption on the overall economy through halted production and logistics activities, affecting the demand and supply of e-cigarettes globally. The shortage has also resulted in numerous incidents of black marketing for these products in European and North American countries. In order to meet the rising demand for vape products post-pandemic, multiple vendors adopted unique marketing strategies and offered their products via online platforms to boost product sales.



As more consumers become aware of the hazardous effects of tobacco smoking, they are introduced to new and safer smoking devices, thereby increasing the demand for these products. E-cigarettes are gaining popularity, especially among young adults and adolescents. The modular device segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment These devices are highly customizable that allows users to adjust the vapour output according to their preference.



Key players operating in the global e-cigarette market include Smoore International Holdings, Imperial Brands Plc, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco Inc. etc. To gain a significant share in the market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. The leading players are introducing various e-liquid flavours in the market to cater to the evolving preferences of customers, thereby propelling the market growth.



• The report analyses the E-cigarettes Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the E-cigarettes Market by Product Type (Disposable, Rechargeable, Modular).



• The report analyses the E-cigarettes Market by Distribution Channel (Offline Stores, Online Stores).



• The Global E-cigarettes Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).



• The Global E-cigarette Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, by Product Type, by Distribution Channel.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, the companies analysed in the report include Smoore International Holdings Limited, Imperial Brands, Plc., British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco, Inc., FirstUnion, Shenzhen IPV Vaping Technology Co., Ltd, ALD GROUP LIMITED, JoyeTech, Juul Labs, NJOY



• The report presents the analysis of the E-cigarette (Vaping) market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• E-cigarette Companies



• Vaping Devices Companies



• Tobacco Manufacturers



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

