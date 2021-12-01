Univision and Mediahub Announce Industry-First Initiative with EDO and datafuelX to Leverage Consumer Behavior Data as Performance Currency for Major TV Ad Buys

MIAMI and NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univision Communications Inc., the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the U.S., and Mediahub , a leading global media agency and part of IPG, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with EDO, Inc. and datafuelX to leverage proprietary consumer behavior data to predict engagement performance for advertiser campaigns across Univision’s linear networks.



In a first-of-its-kind partnership to demonstrate the potential for true data-driven media planning and value for marketers, a major media company, global advertising agency, and predictive analytics and media technology providers have come together to serve innovative advertisers including Ulta Beauty, using EDO data as the currency.

“We’re excited to be partnering with the Mediahub team on this initiative to demonstrate that we can drive closer to offering what truly matters to marketers,” said Brian Lin, SVP, Product Management, Advanced Advertising Sales at Univision. “Optimizing business outcomes on television can be complicated because not all signals are created equal and often can result in not having the statistical significance to make a difference. However, through EDO’s behavioral response data and datafuelX's predictive algorithms, we’re able to confidently understand as well as predict real world consumer engagement.”

“Data-driven investment is about more than targeting an audience, it’s about buying more effective impressions,” said Erin Hourihan, VP, Video Investments at Mediahub. “We’re able to leverage the same EDO data to plan, optimize, measure and ultimately, guarantee higher engagement for our clients. In a world of massive media fragmentation and endless consumer choice, leveraging proven next-generation TV metrics and behavioral currencies will be critical to investing in higher quality TV plans and placements.”



EDO measures the spike in consumer engagement behaviors, such as online search, for a brand in the moments after a TV ad airs. The larger the spike, the more consumers are engaging with the brand, and higher engagement is predictive of higher sales. EDO is helping Mediahub, Univision, and their advertisers ensure ads are placed in the right contextual environment based on how consumers engage with their commercials — and their competitors’ commercials — across networks, programs, dayparts, genres, and more.

“Networks, agencies, and TV advertisers want more than impressions,” said Scott Grunther, GM and Head of Revenue, TV Products, EDO. “They want to know if their TV investment is driving actual consumer responses in the real world.”

“We are living in unprecedented times due to the rapidly changing media environment. With that in mind, leveraging only historical data is not the most effective approach,” said Howard Shimmel, Head of Strategy at datafuelX. “We have built predictive models of expected search engagement, which reflect an amalgam of historical EDO and Nielsen data with a forward-looking view of Univision inventory. These forecasts allow Univision to build plans that will drive the highest search engagement for Mediahub’s clients.”

datafuelX provides predictive analytics with media expertise to leverage and fuse EDO’s proprietary data to television viewership enabling Univision and Mediahub the ability to better understand which programs and dayparts drive the most consumer responses.

About EDO

EDO, Inc. is a data, measurement, and analytics software company that powers the success of marketing, research and creative professionals. The company is an innovative leader in applying world-class data science and unique behavioral metrics to help its clients – marketers, TV networks, streaming platforms, and movie studios – generate greater value from their creative efforts and media investments. EDO is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about EDO, please visit: https://www.edo.com/ .

About datafuelX Inc.

Every media company, agency, advertiser, and vendor has spent the last decade amassing vast troves of viewing data. However, the industry as a whole is still struggling to recognize the real value of that data. datafuelX develops and safely deploys predictive and prescriptive solutions to unlock the full value of that asset.

We are a team of experienced industry specialists focusing on solving some of the fundamental problems facing today's media landscape along with the cross-platform challenges of tomorrow. datafuelX is building a family of reusable decision support products to drive improved revenue management for publishers, more precise results for advertisers, and a satisfying viewing experience for consumers. At datafuelX, we believe in a smarter way, to always look forward and not backward. www.datafuelX.com

About Mediahub Worldwide

Mediahub is a global media planning and buying company with over 900 employees worldwide. We are an award-winning agency built for challenger brands or companies who are disrupting the status quo and want a media agency that disrupts the norms of media. Our smart and nimble organization consists of key verticals including I+A (Insight + Action comms group), P3 (programmatic, search and social group), andour creative media group, the R+D (Radical + Disruptive) Lab, which specializes in working with avant-garde media partners to develop ideas that consumers seek out, share and talk about.

Mediahub was named Adweek’s 2018 U.S. Media Agency of the Year and Ad Age's 2019 and 2020 Media Agency of the Year.

Mediahub is one of the three major Interpublic media agencies (NYSE: IPG) and as a result is powered by the buying and intelligence power of Magna Global and the data and tech backbone of Kinesso.

For more information, visit us at www.mediahubww.com or follow @MediahubWW.

About Univision Communications Inc.

As the leading Spanish-language content and media company in the U.S., Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs and empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio and digital platforms. The Company’s top-rated media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, as well as 10 cable networks including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the country. Locally, Univision owns or operates 61 television stations in major Hispanic markets across the United States. Additionally, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, encompasses 59 owned or operated radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. The Company’s prominent digital assets include Univision.com, free AVOD streaming service PrendeTV, Univision Now, the largest Hispanic influencer network, and several top-rated apps. For more information, visit corporate.univision.com.

