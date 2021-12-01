4TEEN4 Pharmaceuticals Selects AGC Biologics to Manufacture Procizumab

Seattle, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced a new partnership with 4TEEN4 Pharmaceuticals GmbH (“4TEEN4”) to manufacture and commercialize Procizumab. The first-in-class monoclonal antibody Procizumab offers a new approach for the treatment of life-threatening diseases related to acute circulatory failure.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will collaborate to transfer and optimize the manufacturing process for Procizumab. AGC Biologics will manufacture the clinical trial materials at its site in Chiba and transfer to its Copenhagen facility for all late phase activities including commercialization, to support early and late clinical phases and launch readiness of 4TEEN4’s monoclonal antibody.

“We look forward to partnering with 4TEEN4 and working together to develop and manufacture this revolutionary treatment, and help it reach the critical clinical trial phase,” said Patricio Massera, Chief Executive Officer at AGC Biologics. “Our Chiba and Copenhagen sites have the proven experience and expertise to help 4TEEN4 in its journey towards the clinical and market supply of this new innovative therapy.”

4TEEN4 is a preclinical-stage biotech company dedicated to helping critically ill patients suffering from loss of heart function and circulatory shock. Its flagship biologic, Procizumab, is a humanized monoclonal antibody able to inhibit the activity of its target, Dipeptidyl Peptidase 3 (DPP3), stabilize cardiovascular function and potentially increase survival chances e.g., in cardiogenic and septic shock.

“AGC is a high-quality partner with global manufacturing expertise and extensive commercial supply experience, and we are pleased to start a long-standing relationship as we continue to progress in our clinical development,” said Andreas Bergmann, founder and CEO of 4TEEN4. “Preclinical studies of Procizumab in models of cardiovascular failure showed instant efficacy, demonstrating this treatment’s tremendous potential.”

The teams of scientists at AGC Biologics’ Chiba and Copenhagen facilities have more than 20 years’ experience developing and delivering a wide range of mammalian and microbial programs, including several commercially approved products. AGC Biologics also recently announced expansion plans for its facility in Copenhagen that will double the production capacity at the site and meet increasing market demand.

About 4TEEN4

4TEEN4 is dedicated to improving critically ill patient lives who suffer from hemodynamic instability, end-organ hypoperfusion and multiple organ failure with our first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody “Procizumab” targeting human dipeptidyl peptidase 3 (DPP3). 4TEEN4 licensed its novel biomarker DPP3 for diagnostic purposes in critical care conditions. 4TEEN4 Pharmaceuticals GmbH (“4TEEN4”) was established in 2013 in Hennigsdorf near Berlin, Germany, by Dr. Andreas Bergmann, CEO of 4TEEN4, as part of his Medicine4Future Initiative. For further information, please visit www.4teen4.de

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder and Longmont, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 2,000 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients’ most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

